WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) faced an unusual dilemma at its monthly business meeting on Tuesday morning.
Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center on North Cameron Street, recently informed the authority that shortly before former Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger resigned on May 27 to accept a private-sector job, he told her the EDA had agreed to give the center a $25,000 grant once the nonprofit finished converting a former train depot in the city's North End into a cafe.
Power came to Tuesday morning's meeting to tell the EDA that work on The Railway Cafe at 430 N. Cameron St. is all but finished and she would like to collect her grant. Problem was, there was no mention of the financial award in any of the authority's minutes from previous meetings.
That left the EDA to decide whether to honor Hershberger's commitment or tell Power that no grant had been authorized.
According to Power, the $25,000 was the second part of a conditional grant approved by the EDA in January 2021, a few weeks before work on the old train station began. Power said her recollection was that the authority would give the project a $25,000 grant to get started and another $25,000 grant once it was finished.
According to The Winchester Star's report from when the initial $25,000 grant was issued on Jan. 19, 2021, the only stipulation attached by the EDA was that The Laurel Center make steady progress on its cafe project over the next 24 months. There was no mention in the article or the EDA's meeting minutes about a second $25,000 grant.
Power maintained that Hershberger told her the second grant would be issued once renovations were finished because that's what the EDA had agreed to in January 2021.
"We want to get it open as soon as possible," Power said about The Railway Cafe. "Twenty-five thousand dollars would certainly help us."
However, with nothing in writing to verify the EDA had approved the second grant, interim EDA Director Jeff Buettner said the authority was under no obligation to fulfill a promise ostensibly made by a former employee.
Regardless, EDA members seemed inclined to honor the commitment because The Railway Cafe is the type of business the authority was created to support — one with local ownership that would bring jobs and a needed service to the North End while generating tax revenues for the city and providing skill training for The Laurel Center's clients who have been sexually assaulted and/or recently escaped an abusive relationship.
"I'd like to consider it but I'd also like an opening date," EDA member Cary Craig said.
For now, there is no opening date for the cafe. Power said she wants to completely pay off the approximately $1.5 million in renovation costs before she opens for business, and she could not predict when that would happen other than in the near future.
"We have raised close to a million dollars," Power told the EDA. "I can tell you with absolute certainty we will get [the rest of] the money."
Craig suggested tabling Power's request for two months to give her more time for fundraising and to let the EDA ensure it has enough money in its still-being-developed operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
"I'm inclined to make a commitment tied to the opening," Craig said. "It's an important project."
The EDA unanimously agreed, so Power plans to renew her $25,000 grant request at the authority's meeting on June 20, by which time the EDA's FY24 budget should be completed and approved.
Attending Tuesday morning's Winchester Economic Development Authority meeting in Rouss City Hall were members James Imoh, Cary Craig, Sandra Bloom, Ryan Hall and Kyle Hopkins. Acting Chairwoman Addie Lingle was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.