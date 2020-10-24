WINCHESTER — The former Dollar General discount store on the Loudoun Street Mall is going on the auction block.
Auctioneer Scott Strosnider of Scott Auctions in Stephens City said on Friday the building presents a plethora of possibilities for buyers, and its low reserve price of $599,000 makes it one of the most affordable locations on the downtown walking mall.
The first floor of the three-story structure at 139 N. Loudoun St. has been vacant for a year, following the closure of a Dollar General store that had leased the site for a half-century. Several office spaces, including some that are currently occupied, are on the second and third floors.
The property is owned by Winchester Realtor Stan Corneal, who tried unsuccessfully to sell it for $989,000 before offering it for auction.
“Structurally, it’s in really good shape but it’s time for a facelift,” Corneal said on Friday, noting the 120-year-old, 15,700-square-foot structure’s roof and HVAC unit are holding up but will need to be replaced in the near future.
As he was preparing the building for sale, Corneal said he found traces of the old Newberry’s department store that used to operate on the first floor. As he pulled up sheets of worn vinyl flooring, he uncovered the original maple hardwood floorboards that preserved pieces of the past.
“We found there was a lunch counter along the one side,” Corneal said. “And you can still see the ghost outlines of the display cases for the department store.”
Corneal said he would love to see the downtown property purchased by someone interested in operating a fresh food market with prepared meal items. Perhaps a brewery could also be part of the operation.
“I think a lot of people would love to see that,” he said, citing the Locke Store in Millwood as an example of a retail/dining establishment that would be ideal for the Loudoun Street Mall.
The Dollar General that formerly operated at 139 N. Loudoun St. offered an assortment of personal and household items, including groceries.
The on-site auction of 139 N. Loudoun St. will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 5, and the winning bidder will be required to put down a non-refundable $25,000 deposit that day. Strosnider said the purchase must then be finalized within 30 days, and the property will be sold as-is.
Anyone who wants to tour the building prior to the auction is invited to an open house scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, visit auctionzip.com or call Strosnider at 540-877-7182.
