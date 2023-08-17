Barring any last-minute plea deal, former EDA chief Jennifer McDonald’s jury trial for federal fraud and money laundering charges starts Monday.
The six-week trial commences almost two years to the day a federal grand jury indicted McDonald on more than 30 charges of wire and bank fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
Federal authorities accuse McDonald of committing the crimes against the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority during her last four years working as its executive director. McDonald resigned under pressure from the board of directors in December 2018.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon will preside over the trial to be held in the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg.
Dillon took up motions at a pretrial hearing on Friday. The court clerk’s minutes from the hearing indicate parties may have reached a plea deal, but it was rejected. The minutes state that the court “asks counsel to provide chambers with a copy of the most recent Proposed Plea Agreement.” No such document appears on file in the court’s online case database.
Anyone interested in watching the trial must attend in person. The court will not allow remote access to hear the trial proceedings, a clerk has confirmed. The court has allowed remote access to prior status and motions hearings.
Brian McGinn, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said Thursday that jury selection takes at least a day, maybe more.
Federal prosecutors Sean Welsh and Rachel Swartz will prosecute the case. Federal public defenders Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault represent McDonald as her appointed attorneys. No attorneys for either side responded to requests for comments for this story.
A federal grand jury handed up a sealed indictment on Aug. 25, 2021, charging McDonald with 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, eight counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. The indictment states that McDonald committed wire fraud from Sept. 14, 2016, to July 6, 2018; bank fraud from July 24, 2014, to July 19, 2018; money laundering from Oct. 31, 2016, to March 16, 2018; and aggravated identity theft on Sept. 20, 2016. The court unsealed the indictment Aug. 31 and authorities arrested McDonald on the charges the same day. McDonald has been free on bond since her arrest.
Federal authorities accuse McDonald of defrauding the EDA out of more than $20 million, which she used to conduct schemes, mostly real estate deals, for her financial benefit.
McDonald is the only person charged in federal court. A grand jury in Warren County Circuit Court indicted McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants in the spring of 2019 on state charges related to her alleged actions. The special prosecutor with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Commonwealth Attorney assigned to those cases asked the court soon after to dismiss state charges against McDonald and all co-defendants because the office planned to hand its investigation over to federal authorities.
The EDA also sued McDonald and about a dozen co-defendants claiming she conducted schemes to defraud the authority out of more than $20 million. McDonald conspired with others to conduct the schemes, most of them the same as mentioned in her federal indictment. The circuit court released McDonald from the lawsuit after accepting a partial final judgment. McDonald agreed to repay the EDA $9 million. The court released other co-defendants from the suit, leaving seven co-defendants (five individuals and two companies) to face jury trials in 2022. Juries found in favor of the EDA for some of its claims against the defendants and in favor of the defendants for others. Juries awarded damages to the EDA.
Three of the seven co-defendants reached settlement agreements with the EDA after the trial. The remaining four have appealed the juries’ verdicts to the Virginia Court of Appeals. The EDA is in the process of seeking payment for the damages from the defendants.
