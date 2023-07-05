A former firefighter must serve jail time for setting a vacant Woodstock building ablaze in August.
Ray Boyd Kerns was sentenced by Judge Kevin C. Black in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Wednesday to a total of 15 years in prison for entering a building with the intent to commit arson and for arson of an unoccupied structure.
Specifically, Black sentenced Kerns to 10 years with nine years suspended for arson and five years with four years suspended for entering a building to commit arson, leaving the defendant two years active time to serve. Kerns faced up to 30 years total for both charges.
Black ordered Kerns to complete five years of supervised probation upon release. A condition of his probation prohibits Kerns from seeking to join any volunteer fire or emergency services departments.
Kerns, 37, of Toms Brook, appeared with his attorney, Public Defender David S. Walls. Shenandoah County Commonwealth Attorney Amanda M. Wiseley prosecuted the case. Kerns pleaded guilty to both charges on March 22 per an agreement reached between parties that left it up to the court to decide his punishment.
Kerns’s actions “destroyed” the community’s trust in fire departments, Wiseley argued.
Authorities accuse Kerns of entering the vacant building at 402 W. Locust St., Woodstock, on the evening of Aug. 12, and setting a fire that ultimately destroyed the structure. Kerns, at the time a firefighter with the Woodstock Fire Department, walked back to the agency’s station and later joined a crew dispatched to the blaze at approximately 10 p.m. The fire destroyed most of the building.
Wiseley said in her summary of the prosecution’s evidence at the March 22 hearing that Kerns admitted to investigators that he set the fire out of boredom. At Kerns’ sentencing, however, Wiseley said that he likely set the fire out of spite and anger. Wiseley cites statements in Kerns’ pre-sentence report that he felt mistreated by other members of the fire department.
“It went from ‘I was bored’ to “I’m gonna stick it to ‘em,’” Wiseley said.
Walls asked the court to give his client less time and to consider Kerns’ battle with mental illness. Walls cited his witnesses who testified that Kerns was a “good person.”
Sentencing guidelines recommend that Kerns serve from 10 months up to two years and three months of active time. Black raised concerns about the punishment range not fitting the facts and circumstances of the crimes, which he called “outrageous."
“This was a huge fire,” Black said prior to setting punishment. “This had the potential to spread throughout the town of Woodstock.”
Black commented before imposing punishment that Kerns also destroyed an “irreplaceable” historic building.
Lena F. Keegan, who lived in Woodstock, bought the property in 1995, according to online county records. However, Keegan’s whereabouts remain unknown after family members reported her missing in August 2021. Woodstock police continue to investigate the missing persons’ case. Meanwhile her daughter, Elizabeth Keegan, has since been indicted on federal bank and access device fraud charges. Federal authorities accuse Elizabeth Keegan of gaining access to her mother’s finances and using her money over the last several years.
