WINCHESTER — A former chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and winner of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award died Monday after a brief bout with cancer.
James L. “Jim” Longerbeam Sr., 87, passed away at The Willows at Meadow Branch, an assisted-living community in Winchester where he resided with his wife, Shelda Longerbeam.
“Jim and Shelda both loved this community dearly,” Charles DeHaven Jr., current chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, said Thursday.
Longerbeam retired as a colonel in the U.S. Army after serving more than 25 years, then turned his talents toward public service. He was first elected in November 1991 to serve the Back Creek District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, then presided as the board’s chairman from 1996 until leaving office in 2000.
“I had a lot of respect and admiration for Jim,” said Richard Shickle, who succeeded Longerbeam as board chairman. “He was very fair and honest.”
Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney, who formerly served as the county’s assistant administrator and planning director, remembers Longerbeam working hard to preserve the county’s water supply while bringing economic prosperity to the region.
“He was very involved,” Tierney said. “He really had the best interests of the county at heart.”
Longerbeam also strived to heighten cooperation between Frederick County and the city of Winchester. In the early 2000s, he chaired the Regional Water Supply Committee and served on the Winchester-Frederick County Unification Steering Committee.
He went on to chair the Frederick County Electoral Board in the early 2010s, then served on the Frederick County Economic Development Authority until 2018.
Professionally, Longerbeam was a Realtor who co-founded Link Realty Services with Meridee Powers.
“Jim was great,” Powers said on Thursday. “Jim loved people. All people were equal to Jim.”
As parents, Jim and Shelda Longerbeam were committed to helping local children. They opened a teen center in 1981 inside a former school on Amherst Street that would soon became home to Frederick County Public Schools’s administrative offices. Ten years and two moves later, the Longerbeams teamed with another local couple, Tom and Sheila Baker, to open a permanent recreational and enrichment facility for young people, the Youth Development Center (YDC), on Battaile Drive in Winchester.
The Longerbeams also created the nonprofit CLEAN Inc. to combat alcohol, tobacco and drug use among young people. They also were active with civic and religious organizations including Kids Are Our Concern, Shawnee Girl Scout Council, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and the American Red Cross.
In 2004, to honor their decades of service to the community, the Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, now known as the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, named Jim and Shelda Longerbeam as its Citizens of the Year.
Longerbeam continued to sell real estate into his 80s, but he decided to retire about two years ago and sold his half of Link Realty Services to Powers.
In November, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and chose not to pursue treatment.
“He was a colonel, he traveled the world, he had a wonderful life,” Powers said of her former partner’s decision to let the disease run its course.
Representatives with Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville said a funeral for Longerbeam will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Overflow parking will be available next door in the Braddock Street Autopark.
For updates on arrangements and to leave online condolences, visit endersandshirley.com.
