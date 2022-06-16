WINCHESTER — Ellen Murphy had a long career doing technical writing and other tasks for Frederick County and helping her husband with various small businesses before she found a passion for writing novels.
“I’m 82, so I’m a little late getting started,” she said.
Murphy, formerly Frederick County’s commissioner of revenue for 25 years, might have only recently started publishing her novels, but she already has a whole shelf of options for readers interested in women’s fiction, contemporary romance, historical fiction or coming of age fiction.
“I’m just enjoying myself with this,” she said. “This is just great fun.”
Her “Valentine” series follows a teenage girl navigating love and first jobs, while her “Lady Jane” series highlights British culture in the early 1800s.
The historic series takes place during the Georgian era and might remind readers of Jane Austen’s novels or other books that take place during the Regency period (from 1811-1820, when the prince regent ruled in place of an ailing King George III). But Murphy said that her writing style doesn’t emulate Austen’s and that her character of Lady Jane Morton Baden is not inspired by Austen or any of her heroines.
“One of my good friends is Jane and she is a girl of supreme character and good works,” Murphy said.
In the series, Lady Jane uses her talents of deduction to search for clues, solve problems and help her friends and family.
So far, Murphy has published “Lady Jane Becomes a Detective,” “Lady Jane’s Tales of Justice and Love,” “The Mystery of Lady Jane’s Brother” and “Lady Jane Helps Benjamin Thompson.”
She’s also published “The Waif” and “The Glass Castle,” which take place in the early 1800s but are not part of the “Lady Jane” series.
The first book in her contemporary series, “The Very Important Valentine,” is about “finding your way in the world,” she said.
Her protagonist is “trying to survive in high school” and “finding her first big job and the pressures involved in that,” Murphy said.
All are independently published between Nov. 20, 2021, and May 4, 2022, and they’re available at amazon.com.
Murphy also has a book signing scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St.
There she hopes to meet fans of her two current series as well as entice readers of her upcoming Civil War-era book series, which she said will be based on her family’s Civil War experiences.
One of her main sources is her great-aunt, who lived through the Civil War and was still drawing a war pension when she died during the 1960s.
“She was way up there in years,” Murphy said.
Her great-aunt, along with Murphy’s grandmother and their other siblings, all lived into their 90s or beyond, Murphy recalled.
“They were very alert and willing to share stories,” she said.
One story was about her great-aunt’s husband, a former drummer boy.
Another was about a snow goose that became a warning system for the family when soldiers came around trying to steal food.
“When a goose is mad, it’s mad and it lets off this horrible noise that doesn’t sound like anything living,” Murphy said.
Her family had a farm in White Hall starting in the late 1600s, so she plans to draw on various family stories when writing the historic fiction.
Though Murphy’s books contain a fair amount of romance, she said they aren’t explicit and don’t contain foul language, so parents shouldn’t worry about their teens reading them.
“Any of them would be suitable for anyone to read,” she said.
