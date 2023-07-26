Jay Foreman was around 10 years old when he wrote author Judy Blume a letter.
He told her that her book “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” was his favorite, and he pitched her a concept for a new novel.
About two weeks later, Blume wrote him back. She thanked him for his kind words and his idea, but encouraged him to write the story himself.
Now, a few decades later, Foreman has penned 17 books. He’s been writing professionally for almost 15 years.
With his most recent creation, he’s delved into new territory. While many of his works thus far have been children’s books, Foreman just released his first full-length novel, “The Adventures of Mulberry Manor.”
“It was one of these things where I just, as a writer, I constantly have these ideas knocking around [my] head, and I had this one idea, and it kept coming back to me, and back to me, so finally I said, ‘Let me start writing some notes down on this,’” Foreman said. “... I had so much fun writing it, and hopefully that carries on. The people that have read it so far have had fun, so I think there’s a correlation there.”
“The Adventures of Mulberry Manor” follows siblings Jade and Teddy who, after their mother goes missing, are dropped off at Mulberry Manor by their father to stay safe. Once there, they learn that while some people want to protect them, there are others who are out to get them — and it’s up to them to find out why. Foreman describes the story as a sci-fi action-adventure. It’s the first installation of what will be a five-part series. Book two is already in the works.
“My son has one more year left in college studying film. ... He’s already turned this into a screenplay. The goal is, when he graduates, to pitch this to a producer somewhere and get it picked up as a streaming series or a movie,” he said.
Foreman, a former commercial banker, left his profession to pursue his dreams of being an author over a decade ago. He teaches leadership classes at Laurel Ridge Community College and used to visit nearby elementary, middle and high schools to host writing workshops before becoming a Frederick County School Board member.
During his six-year tenure on the board, Foreman says those school events would have been a conflict of interest. However, now that he’s no longer a member, he hopes to continue working in local schools. He says he loves helping to promote reading and writing since both have been such a huge part of his life.
“It’s humbling to be able to do something like that because I’m a huge advocate of that. My parents instilled a love of reading in me from an early age, and I think that’s really given me a leg up on everything in life as I got older. And to see younger folk get excited about reading, it’s amazing. One of my favorite things ever was to talk to younger kids ... and they say, you know, they’re adamant about, ‘I hate reading.’ ... Yet watching them find something that they love to read, whether it’s a magazine about cars or bikes, or whatever it may be for them to ... see that light switch come on ... there’s nothing better than that,” Foreman said.
Foreman expressed great love for his hometown, and said the people in it are a big part of the reason he’s been able to pursue this passion. He said that, if it weren’t for his local community, he probably wouldn’t have been able to keep pushing forward with his writing for so long.
“They’re just so wonderful here,” he said. “... They support these kinds of things, and they want to see local folks succeed and do well, and [they] do what they can to help with that.”
“The Adventures of Mulberry Manor” is available for purchase now at Solenberger’s True Value Hardware in Winchester, as well as Barnes and Noble and Amazon. Foreman will be signing copies at the Winchester Book Gallery on Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
