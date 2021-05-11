WINCHESTER — In 2019, John Lamanna stepped down from the Frederick County School Board after serving for 17 years. Now, he’s looking to return.
The 70-year-old, who recently retired as executive director of Timber Ridge School, a private facility in Cross Junction for young males with behavioral issues, left the School Board two years ago to challenge Charles DeHaven Jr. for the chairman-at-large seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, but he lost the election.
Lamanna is now seeking to return to the School Board after announcing his bid for the Stonewall District seat currently held by Frank Wright, who is not seeking re-election.
Lamanna still needs to collect a minimum of 125 signatures from registered voters in his district for his name to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. So far, Lamanna is the only candidate for the Stonewall District seat. Candidates have until June 8 to qualify.
He served as the School Board’s chairman from 2007-10 and again from 2016-19.
“I’ve been troubled,” Lamanna said about why wants to return to the School Board, explaining that he’s worried about the growing conflict between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.
“The conflict hinders our progress and growth for our county,” he said.
Over the past year, members of the Board of Supervisors have clashed with the School Board over the division’s Deep Equity initiative that seeks to reduce achievement gaps among students and budget matters.
As former chairman of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Lamanna said he understands from a business perspective how the quality of a school system can draw in future employers and business leaders.
“The quality of our school system is exceptional now, today, I really do believe it is,” Lamanna said. “It is being threatened, I think, and should not be taken for granted. We can do more when we come together rather than this hostility between boards.”
The key to working together is by listening, he said. During his time on the School Board, Lamanna said he established longstanding relationships with several supervisors.
“My experience back then was that we listened to each other. Not a quick, negative response or to stir up conflict,” he said. “Rather, we listened to really understand each other, and that’s what we need to get back to.”
While Lamanna did not cite specific instances of conflict between the boards, he was critical of harsh rhetoric that has been exchanged.
Supervisor Shawn Graber called schools Superintendent David Sovine “the spin doctor” over budget matters. Graber also threatened not to give “one more dime” to Frederick County Public Schools until the program Deep Equity is removed.
School Board member Brian Hester then called out the “bashing” of school officials. He also accused three members of the Board of Supervisors of illegally attending a meeting at a someone’s home to discuss matters related to the school division.
Lamanna said things have gotten personal between the boards instead of focusing on “getting the job done.”
“I don’t think that at any point in time that a board member from the School Board or a board member for the Board of Supervisors should make any sort of personal attacks or embarrass anybody from either board, publicly, at any time,” he said. “This harsh rhetoric serves no one.”
When it comes to the issue of equity in schools, Lamanna said he doesn’t think the program’s critics have truly listened enough to understand its goals and purpose.
“I think that dialogue needs to occur,” he said.
Lamanna moved to Frederick County in 1976 and has two children who graduated from Frederick County Public Schools. He has a doctorate in counseling and marriage and family therapy from Virginia Tech.
