WINCHESTER — Former Frederick County Sheriff Robert T. Williamson has endorsed Winchester Sheriff’s Office Maj. and Chief Deputy Allen Sibert for county sheriff in the Nov. 5 election.
Sibert, the Republican nominee, is challenging incumbent Sheriff Lenny Millholland, who is running for a second four-year term as an independent.
Williamson served as the county’s sheriff from 1992 until his retirement in 2015.
In the November 2015 election, Williamson, a Republican, endorsed Millholland over Republican candidate Terry Bohan, saying he believed Millholland had a better knowledge of the community and the Sheriff’s Office.
But a Friday post on Sibert’s campaign Facebook page showed that Millholland has lost Williamson’s support.
“I’m endorsing Allen Sibert because he is who is needed for the challenges our county faces,” Williamson said in the post. “I believe in Allen, his vision and ability to lead is why I brought him to Frederick County. I supported Lenny in 2015, but he has not lived up to the expectations that the Sheriff’s Office needs. I truly believe Allen is the effective manager we need now.”
“It’s a phenomenal endorsement which is just one of many to come,” Sibert said in a phone interview. “I’m very humbled to get Sheriff Williamson’s endorsement. I can’t say enough and I can’t thank him enough for supporting me. It sends the message that I am the leader that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office needs.”
Williamson could not be reached for further comment.
Over the weekend, Sibert also was endorsed by Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor, who is his boss.
(2) comments
I don't know either one personally. I would like to see a comparison of law enforcement training and investigation experiences--a resume of sorts.
I don't know Mr Sibert other than from the previous article with him bashing Sheriff Milholland over the military equipment the county received.Disasters happen and being prepared for anything is important.As for the equipment being worn out,the military follows a strict maintenance schedule and yes they are going to need repairs like any other vehicle but these vehicles may save someone life some day so how about you tell is what you bring to the table and not rely on bashing your opponent to make yourself look good.
As for Kenny Milholland,I don't live in the area anymore but during a tragic family event my family got to know Lenny when he was a detective with the City and I can tell you that he is an honest man that truly cares about people.Let's all remember that we are voting for the man not who endorses them.
