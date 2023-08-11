WINCHESTER — A Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted a former teacher who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly propositioning a 13-year-old student.
Emily Shay Walker, 24, of the 900 block of Filbert Street, Stephens City, was indicted Thursday afternoon on a single count of taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15, a Class 5 felony that could put her in prison for up to 10 years.
Walker is next scheduled to appear in Frederick County Circuit Court on Sept. 20 for a pretrial hearing. No trial date has been established at this time.
Walker was a physical education teacher at Frederick County Middle School when she was accused in March of sending a series of sexually inappropriate text messages to one of her students. She has since been fired by the school system.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Marie Acosta said at a hearing in May that the texts "numbered in the thousands" and were exchanged beginning when the boy was 12 and continued after his 13th birthday.
At first, Acosta said, there was nothing sexual in the comments between Walker and her student. As soon as the boy turned 13, though, the tone changed.
According to Acosta, Walker and the alleged victim were both playing an online multiplayer game in their own homes while exchanging messages about what the other would receive for winning. The boy allegedly said he wanted to kiss Walker, and she reportedly replied: "If you win, I'll touch you wherever."
Acosta said Walker and the 13-year-old eventually kissed, but there is no indication their physical relationship went any further.
The kissing, according to a criminal complaint filed on March 24 by Frederick County Deputy J.A. Tanner, allegedly occurred "during the school day in the previous month." Walker's indictment states the date of the suspected incident was Feb. 18.
Sometime during the first two weeks of March, Acosta said, the boy's mother became suspicious of the text exchanges between her son and Walker, who was his basketball coach. Walker allegedly urged the boy to delete the messages but they were still on his device when the mother took his phone.
After reading the messages, the mom notified Frederick County Middle School, which in turn contacted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on March 13.
Tanner wrote in his criminal complaint: "These messages confirmed a relationship between the student and the accused. Several messages relating to the proposal of potential future intercourse and the touching of Ms. Walker's body parts (female breast, female buttocks) were present on the phone as well as Ms. Walker proposing she touch [the] student's body parts."
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden, who privately reviewed the alleged messages during Walker's hearing in May, said in court that his interpretation of the texts was that Walker and the boy were considering making pornographic videos of themselves to share with each other. Acosta said she interpreted the messages the same way.
Walker continues to be held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, where she has been in custody since her arrest on March 23.
