WINCHESTER — A familiar face is returning to Winchester to become the city's new community development director.
City officials on Wednesday announced that Mike Ruddy, former planning and community development director for Frederick County, was hired by Winchester following a nationwide search to fill the newly created position.
"Mike not only brings a deep familiarity with our area, but also has a track record of delivering professional, high-quality service," Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman said Wednesday in a media release. "We're very excited to have someone with his expertise in this critical role as we work toward achieving the city's strategic plan goals."
This will be Ruddy's second stint with the city. In 1995, he worked as an intern with the Winchester Planning Department.
Ruddy also served as planning director and assistant town manager for Purcellville from 2000-2004, then was named Frederick County's deputy director of planning and development. Twelve years later, in 2016, Ruddy was promoted to director of planning and community development for Frederick County, a title he held until early 2021 when he became assistant zoning administrator for the town of Leesburg.
Ruddy's new job as Winchester's community development director will give him oversight of the city's Planning, Zoning, Inspections, Code Enforcement and Housing departments, the release states.
The position of community development director is new for Winchester. After Shawn Hershberger resigned on May 28 as the city's director of development services, his duties were split into two jobs: Community development director and Economic Development Authority (EDA) executive director. The EDA position remains vacant and city officials are currently interviewing candidates for the job.
Ruddy's first day at Rouss City Hall will be Oct. 19.
"I am grateful to be joining the city's exceptional community development team at such an exciting time," he said in the media release. "With many dynamic projects in the works, an excellent foundation of good planning and a strong strategic plan, I am confident my skills and experiences will make a positive contribution in this new role."
