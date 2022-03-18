A 23-year-old former Front Royal resident was killed Thursday in Texas, where he had moved after graduating from Christendom College.
Michael Echaniz graduated from Christendom in 2020, according to a statement on Christendom’s website.
According to KENS5 news in Texas, Echaniz was shot multiple times at the Eckert Heights Apartments in San Antonio. He was found lying dead next to a car by officers, who responded to the scene just before 7 a.m.
The suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie running from the complex, KENS5 reported. The San Antonio Police Department could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Echaniz was the son of John and Sharon Echaniz of Front Royal, who also graduated from Christendom.
Echaniz moved to Texas after earning his degree and became a teacher for Great Hearts Teaching Academy.
At Christendom College, Echaniz participated in plays and musicals, including "Anything Goes," the school’s swing and waltz dance competitions and its debate society, the statement from the college reads.
Contributions to a memorial fund in honor of Michael’s memory can be made on Christendom College’s website.
His funeral Mass is this morning at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal at 11:30 a.m. His family will receive friends from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., with a time of remembrance at 11:15 a.m.
