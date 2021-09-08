A former executive director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges of fraud, money laundering and identity theft.
Jennifer R. McDonald appeared for an arraignment hearing via Zoom in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The hearing lasted about three minutes.
Judge Joel C. Hoppe asked McDonald how she pleaded to the four counts of an indictment charging her with bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. McDonald pleaded not guilty to all counts.
McDonald, 44, of Front Royal, remains free on a personal recognizance bond. Assistant Public Defender Andrea Harris represents McDonald as her court-appointed legal counsel. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Welsh is prosecuting the case.
During the arraignment process, Hoppe asked McDonald several questions to which she responded under oath. McDonald said she holds a bachelor’s degree. McDonald said she has worked for the EDA and as a real estate agent. She currently works as a delivery driver.
McDonald said, in response to another question, that she is not, nor had been recently under the care of a doctor or psychiatrist for any mental illness or substance abuse. McDonald said she had not taken any drugs or medications or drank any alcohol in the previous 24 hours.
McDonald waived a formal reading of the indictment.
Hoppe scheduled the trial for Nov 3. Harris said she likely would file a motion that day asking the court to continue the case.
McDonald served as the EDA executive director from April 2008 to December 2018. A grand jury in the federal court handed up a 34-count indictment under seal on Aug. 25. McDonald appeared in court on Tuesday where the clerk unsealed the indictment and federal authorities arrested her on the four charges.
Convictions on the charges carry maximum punishments of up to 30 years for bank fraud, 20 years for wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering. A conviction of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison.
At her first court appearance, Hoppe granted McDonald release on her own recognizance. Hoppe ordered McDonald into pretrial services and to abide by the conditions of the bond.
The indictment accuses McDonald of devising and participating in schemes in which she used EDA money to make payments on personal credit cards and toward balances of credit cards of family members. McDonald created false documents, including invoices and real estate documents, to disguise the scheme, the indictment states. She also forged the names of others to disguise and to effect the fraud scheme, the indictment states.
The criminal indictment is separate from a civil lawsuit filed by the EDA that accuses McDonald and a handful of co-defendants of misappropriation or embezzlement of authority funds for their own benefit and used in various real estate schemes. The EDA claims McDonald used more than $20 million of the authority’s money in her schemes. A state law allowed the EDA to triple the amount sought in the suit.
A judge in Warren County Circuit Court recently granted a motion for partial final judgment that marked the end of the EDA’s complaint as it pertains to McDonald but leaves the case active against the co-defendants. McDonald has agreed through her legal counsel that she is liable to the EDA for $9 million.
McDonald’s bankruptcy case in the U.S. District Court remains active as a trustee continues to liquidate her assets.
