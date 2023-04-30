WINCHESTER — George Caley is dying.
It's OK — well, as OK as something like this can be — because Caley has come to terms with it. But the former president of Winchester Medical Center is not willing to shuffle off his mortal coil until he encourages everyone in the community to seek out hospice care as soon as they need it.
"It's every bit as impressive as hospice says it is," Caley said during a phone interview on Friday. "I've been in it now for three months and I've seen most of what they have, and I could not be happier given the circumstances."
Caley is well-known in the community. The 84-year-old Winchester resident served as president of Winchester Medical Center from 1994 to 2001, then was senior vice president for regional development for the hospital's parent corporation, Valley Health, from 2001 until his retirement in 2004.
In retirement, Caley furthered his longtime involvement with local nonprofit and community service agencies including Timber Ridge School in Frederick County, the Kiwanis Club of Winchester and the Winchester-based chapter of the American Red Cross. Caley also devoted a lot of time to Blue Ridge Hospice, a Winchester-based nonprofit he has been associated with since the time of its creation in 1981.
Caley played a major role in launching Blue Ridge Hospice. The organization's cofounder, Helen Zebarth, reached out to him in 1979, when he was CEO of what was then known as Winchester Memorial Hospital, and told him the Northern Shenandoah Valley was in dire need of a hospice agency to provide quality end-of-life care for patients with terminal conditions. Caley ended up becoming one of the founding members of Blue Ridge Hospice's board of directors.
"You can't help but have a sense of pride for an organization that is doing so well and has been for 40 years," he said when asked how it felt to watch the nonprofit at 333 W. Cork St. grow and blossom.
In time, Caley became the board's chairman, a role he held until March 17. He stepped down at that time because he had been diagnosed two months earlier with pancreatic cancer that had already metastasized and spread to his lungs, liver and other organs.
"It was picked up kind of late," Caley said.
His doctors told him the cancer was too advanced for treatment, and his time on Earth would be limited to a few more months.
"They said there's not much that can be done, so I decided to go into hospice," Caley said, adding that the thought of being a patient of the organization he had helped to establish more than 40 years earlier "never crossed my mind."
'They do a beautiful job'
Caley entered hospice care in mid-January and elected to spend his final days at home. On Friday, he said he's glad he reached out as soon as he did because Blue Ridge Hospice has provided an immense amount of help to him and his family during this difficult time.
"They have been doing this a long time and have run into most of the things you're going to run into, and they've figured out the answers," Caley said. "It's palliative care, if you will."
On the day Caley became a patient, one of Blue Ridge Hospice's doctors sat down with him for an hour to discuss his prognosis.
"He told me where I was, what to expect," Caley said. "We had a wonderful meeting."
Since then, Caley said Blue Ridge Hospice has done everything in its power to keep him as comfortable as possible by providing music therapy, bringing over pets for him to cuddle, sending volunteers to keep him company whenever he asks, bathing him since he is no longer mobile, offering ministerial services and much more, including some things you might not expect.
For example, Caley said, "One of my grandsons was having a birthday party down in North Carolina and we were going to travel down there. The social worker [from Blue Ridge Hospice] said, 'We can make arrangements with hospices in Fayetteville [North Carolina] so if you need anything while you're down there, they can provide it on a reciprocal basis.'"
Another kindness shown by the organization is that one of its employees calls Caley every Thursday to make sure he has enough medication to get through the weekend. If he doesn't, the employee expedites a prescription and gets it to Caley by Friday.
Also, "They have durable medical equipment so if you need anything from a bedpan to a bed to a wheelchair, they provide it," Caley said. "The next day or the day after, it's delivered."
Blue Ridge Hospice's care of Caley doesn't end with him. The nonprofit's staff is also helping his wife.
"The nurse meets with her and me every week," Caley said. "She asks my wife what support she needs and provides assistance. After I'm gone, they'll provide post-grief counseling for as long as a year."
Caley said Blue Ridge Hospice's counseling service is available to everyone, not just people whose loved ones have been hospice patients.
"If anyone is having problems, they will provide counselors, ministers, whatever they need," he said. "It's a service provided free of charge to the community and they do a beautiful job, they really do."
'It's an individual decision'
Cheryl Fried, president and chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Hospice, said on Friday she is happy that Caley reached out to her as soon as he received his diagnosis.
"Entering hospice as early as he did has been a gift to his family and for him so he can stay at home," Fried said. "We're very pleased he had such an involvement in the organization and decided to take advantage of the services that he needs to comfort him. ... He gets very emotional when he talks about the fact that he never really knew the breadth and depth of services that we provide and the way we provide them with compassion."
Fried said Caley and former President Jimmy Carter, who is 98 and entered hospice care in February, are excellent examples of how hospice can help patients over a prolonged period of time, not just in their final days.
"When you're enrolled, you get the entire interdisciplinary team, which is comprehensive and coordinates care. Everybody's on the same page," Fried said. "We're looking at not just physical health but the emotional, spiritual, psychological and social needs of our patients. And it is a 100% covered benefit under Medicare and Medicaid, so there's nothing out of pocket. We end up picking up expenses [incurred by patients] like medications, equipment, supplies.
"It also allows the patient and the family to build a relationship at a very, very difficult time," she said. "Being in control of what you want the end of your life to look like requires a relationship."
Entering hospice does not necessarily guarantee a person's imminent death. Some people actually live longer under hospice care because they get consistent medical attention, their diets improve, their medications are adjusted as necessary and they have more social interaction.
Regardless, Caley admitted it's hard for some people to contact hospice because doing so is an admission of their mortality.
"The natural instinct of people is to stay alive as long as they can, and the natural instinct of doctors is to keep them alive as long as they can," he said. "Most people don't want to give up until they're absolutely sure there's no chance of any recovery or living another six months."
Caley said it was relatively easy for him to contact Blue Ridge Hospice because by the time his cancer was discovered, his fate had already been sealed.
"That's why I made my decision," he said. "Not everyone will do it as soon or in the same way. It's an individual decision."
Caley said it is a unique experience to go from heading Blue Ridge Hospice's board of directors to becoming one of the nonprofit's patients.
"When you're looking at it from the other end of the pipe, it's a totally different story," he said. "But it's a very good story. I have been so impressed with [Blue Ridge] Hospice, I can't say enough good about them."
And Blue Ridge Hospice can't say enough good about Caley. Fried said the organization has decided to honor their former board chairman by creating a $5,000 scholarship in his name that will be available to any Blue Ridge Hospice employee who wants to begin or continue his or her healthcare education at Shenandoah University.
Fried said the scholarship fund has been set up in perpetuity, which ensures that George Caley will live on.
To learn more about Blue Ridge Hospice or to request its services, visit brhospice.org.
