The former property of Middleburg Academy, a private school in Loudoun County that closed last year after more than half a century of operation, will go up for auction April 29, officials said Monday.
The property comprises 89.39 acres and contains two academic buildings totaling about 83,824 square feet, while four detached residential buildings on the property total 7,404 square feet.
School officials announced Middleburg Academy’s closure on June 17, 2020, citing declining enrollment, an increase in financial aid requests and the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19.
The school was founded in 1965 as Catholic girls’ boarding school Notre Dame Academy before transitioning to a co-educational day school in the 1990s.
It became Middleburg Academy in 2009 and shed its Catholic ties to operate as an independent, co-ed day school.
More than 2,000 students graduated from the school during its 55-year history.
Real estate auctioning company Tranzon will conduct the live auction both on the school’s grounds and virtually.
More information is available at tranzon.com/FX7342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.