MIDDLETOWN — Marshall “Mark” Brown, who served as mayor of Middletown from 2009 to 2012, died Thursday morning from COVID-19. He was 73.
His wife June Brown said he had fought the coronavirus for a few weeks, after initially thinking it was the flu. He was on a ventilator in the days leading up to his death.
“Saturday morning [February 6] he took a turn for the worse and they had to put him on a ventilator,” she said. “And unfortunately his lungs were too scarred and he just didn’t make it.”
Brown is among 263 people in the Lord Fairfax Health District who have died from COVID-19 since the Virginia Department of Health began reporting pandemic data almost a year ago.
“It was not expected,” June Brown said of her husband’s death. “We thought this year was going to be great, 2021. We got through 2020. We were so careful. Still to this day, I can’t fathom how he got COVID, but it just doesn’t care who it hits.”
Brown was a military veteran who retired as a master sergeant, having served 23 years in the Air Force. He earned an associate degree in public communication from the University of Maryland.
In 2003, he and his wife moved to Middletown. In 2004, he was elected to Town Council. In 2009, he was appointed mayor following the resignation of Ray Steele.
During his time as mayor, Brown sought ways to bring more revenue to Middletown and focused on comprehensive planning. He launched the town’s first website, got Town Council to hire Middletown's first town manager and helped bring a Dollar General store to Main Street.
He also owned and operated the shop “Why Not Antiques” for nine years in Middletown before retiring and serving as a volunteer for the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
June Brown said her husband cared deeply for Middletown, right up until he got sick.
“He cared about infrastructure,” she said. “Wherever we were, he just cared about where he lived and how things operated. I don’t know how to explain it. He just was a person that cared about things. He cared about where he lived and how people behaved. He’d get cross if he saw someone speeding through town, saying, ‘You don’t go speeding through my town. The speed limit is 30 miles an hour.’ And just things like that.”
Brown's time serving in the Middletown government was not without its challenges. Major differences with other Town Council members resulted in Brown, John Blaisdell and Gilbert "Gil" Barrington resigning from council in March 2012. Brown sued the town government later that year for not providing him with electronic Town Council documents, and he considered a run for mayor in 2016 against current Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV.
Despite these tensions, Brown remained heavily invested in the future of the town and served on the Middletown Planning Commission from January 2013 until March 2016. Harbaugh said although he often had a “strained” relationship with Brown, he acknowledged that Brown helped him get to where he is today.
“He gave me my first chance and he appointed me to my first political position with the town as the July 4th chairman in 2009,” Harbaugh said. “He did give me that opportunity. When I think of Mark Brown, he was a veteran. He loved his country. He was very happy to serve. That stands out.”
Vice Mayor Jeff Pennington, who was Brown’s neighbor, described him as "a guy who really loved Middletown a lot.”
“He cared a lot about the town and its people,” Pennington said. “He had a lot of good ideas. I always told him I would respect and listen to him even though sometimes we didn’t agree. I think we’ll miss his ideas and his input on a lot of things quite a bit.”
In addition to liking antiques, June Brown said her husband “adored cars.”
“He was in the process of putting together and restoring a 1953 MGTD,” she said. “He owned a 1996 Jaguar X-K8. Plus, a 1996 Volvo. He had a thing about cars. His hobbies were basically working in his garage. He did lamp repair. He did all sorts of woodwork. And we loved being together. In all of the years we were married, he was never sick. We really spent very little time apart.”
The Browns met in 1975 on the Greek island of Crete.
“I had friends living out there at the time and I went to visit them," June Brown recalled. "And I met Mark the first day I was there. In fact, I was laying on the beach that afternoon because I had a long night in Athens before I got to Crete and my friend sent [Mark] to wake me up so I didn’t get sunburned. And when I woke up, I looked at him and thought, ‘I’m going to marry you.’”
The two married in July of 1976 and were together almost 45 years.
In addition to his wife, Brown is survived by adult sons Marshall Adam and Benjamin Everett.
Brown will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery this summer. A memorial service is being planned at the Middletown fire company, but the time and date have not been announced.
