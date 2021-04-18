A desire to be closer to home has led to a new college home for former Millbrook basketball star Haile McDonald.
The 6-foot-2 junior forward’s transfer to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) for the 2021-22 school year became official on Thursday. McDonald announced her verbal commitment on March 26.
McDonald — who spent the first three years of her women’s basketball career at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. — will be able to play for the Retrievers immediately after arriving on campus, most likely in July. The NCAA announced on Thursday that its Division I Council had voted to allow all college athletes to transfer one time without having to sit out a season. McDonald will be able to play for two years at UMBC as a result of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all Division I winter sports athletes in response to COVID-19.
The main reason why McDonald is going to UMBC is so her family can see her more. UMBC is approximately 90 miles from Winchester, while Appalachian State is four times the distance at more than 360 miles.
Boone didn’t seem so far away from Winchester during McDonald’s first two years at Appalachian State. Her parents came to every home game and a lot of road games, and other relatives frequently made trips to see McDonald play as well. But COVID-19 resulted in a lot of restrictions — including spectator limitations — and a lot less time with her relatives, which made McDonald reevaluate her situation.
“With COVID, it’s really difficult in terms of just being away from family,” said McDonald in a phone interview. “Not being able to see my family as much as normal, it just kind of took a toll. You couldn’t do much outside of your team. You had to go to practice, go home and kind of repeat. You’re seeing the same people, you’re doing the same thing, and that takes a toll on you physically and mentally.”
With more and more COVID-19 vaccinations taking place, college basketball arenas should be able to allow a lot more fans in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21.
“Having my parents and other family members taking the time to show that they do support me in whatever I do is always big,” McDonald said. “Changing what was a five-hour drive to what is now an hour and thirty [minute] drive gives a lot of people a lot more flexibility to come see me.”
McDonald — who only needed three seasons to score 1,000 career points at Millbrook — hopes the move to UMBC also gives her family more chances to watch her on the floor next year, too.
After playing a total of 18 minutes in seven games as a freshman, McDonald was highly efficient as a sophomore. She played in 23 of 30 games, and in 8.6 minutes per game she averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and made 36 of 75 field goal attempts (48 percent) and 26 of 34 free throw attempts (76.5 percent).
But as a junior, McDonald played in just 14 of 27 games and averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in five minutes per game for the 15-12 Mountaineers, who play in the Sun Belt.
McDonald will join a Retrievers team that went 2-6 overall and 2-4 in the America East this year before shutting down due to COVID-19. UMBC went 10-18 (6-10 conference) in 2019-20 in its first year under head coach Johnetta Hayes.
Hayes has been a head coach at various stops for all but three years of her coaching career since graduating from Rice in 2004.
“She’s just a down-to-earth person,” McDonald said. “She takes you in as family. I’ve had a few phone calls with her, and I feel like I’m her daughter and she’s known for me years even though I just met her last month. And the coaching staff she has is very, ‘You’re one of us. You’re one of our kids.’ To me, that’s a lot. I had that down at App, where it was a family-oriented feeling.
“[Hayes] has a really good head on her shoulders in terms of what she’s trying to do for UMBC and what she’s been able to in her career in total of coaching. She wants to win, and that’s something that’s big to me. I want to win.”
Hayes was a post player at Rice, and McDonald believes her coaching style can take her game to another level. McDonald said UMBC will do things like a 4-out, 1-in motion offense (the 1-in being the post player, with the other four players spaced out on the outside) as well as a traditional high/low attack in which the post players work off of each other.
“She knows what a post player wants and needs,” McDonald said. “Where I make my bread and butter is in the paint, or looking for the high/low, or maybe coming off a screen to a roll to the basket. That’s their style of play.”
McDonald can’t wait to show what she can do.
“There’s a lot of things I want to accomplish before I leave college,” McDonald said. “[Going to UMBC] just seems like the best platform for me to do it on.”
