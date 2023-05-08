WINCHESTER — Thank God even when things are going rough, says former Miss America Kellye Cash.
God doesn’t prevent good people from having problems. Rather, he provides peace, Cash said Friday afternoon while visiting Winchester.
Cash was the keynote speaker during the annual Prayer Brunch at Fellowship Bible Church, one of many activities that were part of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Having been crowned Miss America in 1987, she now is a singer, church worship leader and motivational speaker. She’s also on the music faculty at Bethel University in Tennessee, where she lives.
She described going through a range of emotions when her son, Brady, was diagnosed with hearing problems when he was five.
Despite needing hearing aids, Cash said, Brady didn’t have any speech impediments. They later discovered he has perfect pitch, which enabled him to perform in many school musicals, she mentioned.
So what at first was a negative situation ultimately worked itself out in a positive way.
She accepted that she and her husband, Todd Sheppard, didn’t have a perfect child from a physical perspective.
But when talking with her son shortly after his diagnosis, she said, she realized “I’ve got to thank God for what we do have” — a talented, loving child.
Cash, the grand-niece of the late country music legend Johnny Cash, said that by the time she graduated from high school, she had lived in eight states and four foreign countries.
Her father was a Navy fighter pilot who she greatly admired. Yet he often was away from home.
She remembered having what she humorously described as “a drug problem” while growing up.
“I was drug to church every time the doors were open,” she said, drawing an outburst of laughter among the approximately 600 people at the brunch.
Despite being in church frequently, she continued, it wasn’t until she formally accepted Jesus Christ as her savior during her youth that she overcame an emptiness she felt in her life.
Cash urged people to “pray continually” for God’s help and “give thanks (to him) in all circumstances.”
“Whatever God puts in my hands,” she said, “I know that God’s hands are better than my hands.”
Cash has released six albums, including four Christian and two country recordings. During the meal, she received thunderous applause when she sang the Lord’s Prayer.
She toured the nation while performing in the stage production “Always ... Patsy Cline,” portraying the legendary singer and Winchester native. Cline was 30 when she died in a plane crash in 1963.
Last fall, Cash came to Winchester to visit Cline’s grave and former home.
Having lived in Virginia several times, she said, she has long known about the Apple Blossom Festival and is glad she finally was able to attend.
Organizers encouraged her to come back to Winchester and perform as Cline.
Cash, 58, replied that she has a hard time believing people still want her to portray the singer, considering she’s much older now.
“Next time someone tries to book me, Botox will be in the contract,” she declared jokingly.
Each year, the Prayer Brunch is held to thank God for the natural beauty inspiring the festival, praise him for creating it and ask him to protect those enjoying it, organizers said.
Knouse Foods sponsored the brunch. Scott Briggs, the company’s vice president of human resources, noted the Northern Shenandoah Valley is beautiful in springtime, largely because of different types of blooms on fruit trees and flowers.
“This is just a glimpse of how Heaven must be,” said Briggs.
