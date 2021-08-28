WINCHESTER — Echoes from an unsolved 22-year-old murder resounded in Winchester Circuit Court Friday during a hearing to determine whether a former city police officer has grounds to appeal disciplinary action taken against him earlier this year.
Capt. Leonard M. Bauserman, a 29-year veteran of the Winchester Police Department who was fired from his job on Aug. 3, contends the city botched the way it addressed a series of alleged on-the-job shortcomings and failed to give him a promotion because of his age.
According to testimony during Friday’s court hearing, Bauserman was assigned to the administrative unit of the Winchester Police Department and, in 2013, placed in charge of its evidence and property storage rooms.
“I made leaps and bounds improving the way evidence, confiscated items, surplus property, permit applications and case files were processed and stored,” Bauserman said Friday. “I never had a negative performance evaluation.”
When Lt. Wally Stotlemyer was assigned to Bauserman’s unit last year, he was startled to see the condition of the evidence and property storage rooms, which he testified were “as disorganized as anything I’ve ever seen.”
Stotlemyer said the rooms were crammed full of items that should have been destroyed or sold as surplus months earlier. There were also boxes and cabinets filled with files from cases that had long since been closed, and several department vehicles in need of repairs sat idle in the garage. He referred to it as “a hoarder’s paradise.”
Deputy Police Chief Kelly S. Rice, who was Bauserman’s direct supervisor, said she spoke to Bauserman on at least four occasions about the condition of his department. He consistently assured her he was making improvements and never asked for assistance.
However, Bauserman reportedly did little to restore order to the evidence and property storage rooms, so Stotlemyer sent a memo to Rice and Police Chief John Piper to apprise them of the situation.
On Dec. 19, Bauserman was transferred to a desk job in the chief’s office but retained his rank and salary. Stotlemyer was put in charge of the evidence and property storage rooms and promoted to captain.
On April 6, as Stotlemyer continued to uncover the extent of Bauserman’s alleged neglect, Piper issued Bauserman a written reprimand for the way he had handled his prior assignment. He then told Bauserman he considered the matter closed and the officer could, if he wanted, apply for a promotion to the newly created position of deputy chief of operations.
Meanwhile, Rice said Bauserman was having difficulties with his new job in the chief’s office. She testified he was disorganized, came to work late and failed to complete assignments on time. On April 13, she placed him on an Employee Improvement Plan (EIP) that detailed areas needing improvement and established goals and deadlines he would have to meet to avoid further disciplinary action.
Two days later, Capt. Amanda Behan was promoted to deputy chief of operations.
Bauserman, citing the fact he had eight more years of experience with the Winchester Police Department than Behan, claimed he was passed over for the promotion due to him being in his 50s. On Friday, Piper denied that accusation and stated that all four candidates for the job, including Behan and Stotlemyer, were over the age of 40.
Bauserman also sought to file a grievance in April over the two disciplinary actions that had been taken against him. Winchester Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger said they could not be appealed because the actions were unrelated and did not result in Bauserman being demoted, having his pay reduced or any other punitive measure.
Bauserman, who claimed Piper and Rice “were given the wrong information by someone,” insisted the two disciplinary actions were related and filed a lawsuit against the city in an attempt to earn the right to protest the written reprimand and EIP.
Concurrently, Stotlemyer, who had spent months getting the evidence and property storage rooms back in shape, made an alarming discovery. Tucked inside a box that was supposed to be empty was a file labeled “Kimberly Alexander.”
Kimberly Dawn Alexander was a Winchester woman who disappeared after leaving her home early on June 12, 1999, to go to work at the Wendy’s fast-food restaurant at 1100 Berryville Ave. Six weeks later, on July 25, 1999, her partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area off U.S. 340 near Charles Town, West Virginia.
Her murder has never been solved.
While it doesn’t appear the misplaced file was critical to the investigation, it was still a major oversight that had to be addressed. On Aug. 2, Piper fired Bauserman for mishandling evidence.
Following a nearly five-hour hearing on Friday, Judge Bruce D. Albertson said he would issue a ruling within 30 days regarding Bauserman’s request to submit a grievance over the written reprimand and EIP.
If the court rules in Bauserman’s favor, though, it is not clear how much success he could have appealing the disciplinary actions because he was subsequently dismissed by the department for mishandling evidence.
Bauserman was with the Winchester Police Department for 29 years. He said on Friday he had hoped to retire sometime after celebrating his 30th anniversary next year.
