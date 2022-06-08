WINCHESTER — A former officer with the Winchester and Berryville police departments has been arrested for allegedly molesting a teenage boy.
Joseph Edward Adams, 61, of Richards Avenue in Winchester, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a supervisory or custodial relationship. According to the Code of Virginia, a first count of the felony is punishable by up to five years in prison, while subsequent counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years each.
Adams was being held without bond Wednesday at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. As of Wednesday night, no bond hearing had been scheduled in Winchester General District Court.
A media release from the Winchester Police Department states that city officers began investigating Adams within the past week after receiving an allegation that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a boy under the age of 18.
"Detectives learned the victim was known to Adams and had spent time under his care over the past year," the release states.
Winchester police spokesman Lt. Frank Myrtle said on Wednesday evening the criminal probe into the child molestation offenses is ongoing and "we're not going to release anything that hampers the investigation." That includes the age of the alleged victim and his relationship to Adams.
According to the media release, Adams was an officer with the Winchester Police Department from September 1986 until January 1990, at which time he left to join the Berryville Police Department.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White said in an emailed statement that Adams retired from his department on Dec. 31, 2015.
"The Berryville Police Department does not have any further comment concerning the investigation as it is being conducted by the Winchester Police Department," White said in the statement.
Asked if Adams had been the subject of any disciplinary proceedings during his time as a Winchester police officer, Myrtle declined to comment and referred the question to the city's Human Resources Department.
"We won't share personnel files," Myrtle said.
As to whether city police had responded to any other complaints at Adams' home over the years, Myrtle said, "I can tell you there have been no calls of this nature."
According to Winchester General District Court records, Adams was charged on June 22, 2015, with the misdemeanor of failing to properly care for a pet animal. He was pronounced guilty on Jan. 6, 2016, and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus $94 in court costs.
At the time of the misdemeanor offense, Adams was still an officer with the Berryville Police Department. He retired from the department six months after being charged, but the media release from White does not mention if the misdemeanor had any bearing on Adams' decision to retire.
Anyone with information regarding the child molestation investigation is asked to call Winchester Police Detective Mala Bansal at 540-545-4704.
