WINCHESTER — A retired police officer is scheduled to stand trial on several child pornography and molestation charges in February in Winchester Circuit Court.
Joseph Edward Adams, 62, of the 100 block of Richards Avenue in Winchester, was an officer with the Winchester Police Department from September 1986 until January 1990, at which time he left to join the Berryville Police Department. He remained with the Berryville police for 25 years before retiring on Dec. 31, 2015.
Adams was indicted in December and January by two separate Winchester Circuit Court grand juries on a total of nine felonies: two counts of unlawfully filming or photographing a fully or partially nude child without the victim's consent, two counts of producing child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
On Tuesday, he appeared in Winchester Circuit Court with his attorney, Phillip S. Griffin II, for the purpose of setting a trial date. Griffin told Judge Brian Madden it will take him time to review the evidence and prepare a defense for the charges that could land his client in prison for more than 120 years.
"There are tens of thousands of photographs we've been provided," Griffin told Madden.
The judge set a two-day jury trial for Feb. 8 and 9 in Winchester Circuit Court.
According to court records, Adams is charged with offenses alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1 and 30, 2021, and between Feb. 1 and May 31, 2022.
Winchester Police Detective M.B. Bansal wrote in a criminal complaint that on June 3, 2022, the mother of a boy under the age of 15 became concerned about the conduct between Adams and her son, so she contacted the Winchester Police Department.
Police searched Adams' Richards Avenue home on June 6, 2022, Bansal wrote in her report, and reportedly recovered two videos that showed the teenage boy "committing sexual acts" in a room inside Adams' house. Police also recovered from Adams' person the recording device allegedly used to shoot the videos, as well as a memory card stored within it.
Adams was held without bond from Oct. 12 through Dec. 21 in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. During a bond hearing on Dec. 20 in Winchester Circuit Court, Madden set an unsecured bond of $25,000 and Adams was released from custody the following day with numerous conditions including that he not use a computer, be randomly screened for drugs and/or alcohol use, stay out of Winchester except for legal and medical appointments, and reside in Front Royal while awaiting trial.
It was the second time Adams was set free on his own personal recognizance. When he was first arrested on the indecent liberty charges on June 15, 2022, he was granted an unsecured $25,000 bond and released two days later. His return to jail in October was due to him being arrested on the child pornography charges.
Adams is one of two former Winchester police officers currently accused of sexual crimes involving children. The other is Mark Samuel Baker, who is charged in Montana with the federal offense of attempted sex trafficking of a minor due to his alleged attempt last July to pay a 15-year-old girl for sex while he was in the state on assignment from his employer, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Baker, who served as an officer with the Winchester Police Department from Aug. 23, 1988, to Dec. 14, 1999, is currently free on a personal recognizance bond and living in Pennsylvania. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula, Montana. If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison plus a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.