In March, Grant Golden helped the University of Richmond men's basketball team take full advantage of the opportunity of a lifetime that the Spiders had taken away from them two years ago.
Now, the Middletown resident and former Sherando High School standout is ready to make a life for himself doing something even more rare than winning a game in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound Golden may not hear his named called out at Thursday's two-round, 30-team NBA Draft. (There are only 58 selections instead of 60 because of Milwaukee and Miami forfeiting their second-round picks because of violating the NBA's tampering rule.)
But there's no doubt visions of Golden will be dancing in the heads of plenty of executives with professional teams both in the United States and overseas. Those executives probably won't be thinking of Golden literally dancing on the court — Golden himself doesn't describe himself as being the most athletic player — but they'll be imagining the numerous other things that Golden does so well.
As of June 15, seven NBA teams — including the champion Golden State Warriors and the local Washington Wizards — had invited Golden to work out for them since the college basketball season ended. Golden has his sights set on playing in the five-game NBA Summer League in July, which figures to lead to the start of a professional career either in the United States or overseas.
"I think I'm sort of in that undrafted category, but we'll see," said Golden in a phone interview last week. "You only need one team to like you out of the 30. I think I've put my best foot forward in all these workouts.
"Hopefully I'll have a couple of options, whether it's the G League [the NBA's minor league] or whatever it may be. Overseas is a really great option. I've had a lot of interest from a couple of teams over there. Hopefully, I'll go and do the best I can in summer league, see where it goes, and evaluate all the options after that and just try and pick the best situation."
Golden's in a situation to be a professional because of his all-around play and his knowledge of the game. That knowledge is particularly evident with his ability to find his teammates with passes no matter where he's set up on the floor.
In his sixth and final year at Richmond, Golden was one of only two players in the Atlantic 10 to average at least 13 points (Golden recorded 13.7 per game), 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists (Golden averaged 2.9) per game. Golden ranked second on the Spiders and in the top 20 of the Atlantic 10 in each of those categories, and he also ranked 16th in the A-10 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49 to 1).
Golden's in a situation to be a professional one year later then he expected, but he couldn't be happier for the delay.
• • •
The 24-year-old who spent his final two high school years at the St. James School in Hagerstown, Md., has been at Richmond since 2016-17. (He played just nine games that year and was granted a medical redshirt because of an accelerated heart rate and an ensuing procedure to correct it.) Golden declared for the NBA Draft in 2020, but only did so to get feedback and never intended to go pro.
Golden did intend to go pro after the 2020-21 season, but then he fractured the middle finger in his left hand on Feb. 23 in the Spiders' third-to-last regular-season game. Golden said he wasn't the same player after that, and it was another frustrating moment for a Spiders squad that wasn't the same team that it was in 2020-21. Though Richmond returned almost every key player from the 2019-20 team that went 24-7 and was considered a lock to make the NCAA Tournament and had multiple prognosticators thinking the Spiders could go the Sweet 16, the Spiders only went 14-9 and had to settle for the NIT, where they lost in the second round.
It was not the season Richmond expected. And with the NCAA announcing in October of 2020 it had granted winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19's impact, a chance to do things better in 2021-22 didn't sound too bad.
"We obviously didn't have the year that we were hoping for," Golden said. "We had a lot of trouble with COVID and we were in and out of quarantine. I think all of our guys who were there for a long time were sort of thinking about it. Everybody sort of had their own reasons for wanting to come back."
Point guard Jacob Gilyard announced three days after the season was over with that he would take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, and five other Spiders who had been with the program since at least 2017-18 followed suit. With Nick Sherod returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that cost him the 2020-21 season — like Golden, he also arrived at Richmond in 2016 — the Spiders would have six of their top seven contributors from the outstanding 2019-20 team in 2021-22.
• • •
Even with all the proven talent, Richmond still found itself out of the NCAA Tournament picture again this past year when the regular season ended. The preseason No. 2 pick in the A-10 race (the league actually has 14 schools) entered the conference tournament in Washington, D.C., with a 19-12 overall record, 10-8 A-10 record, and was the No. 6 seed.
"I think we lost some games we felt we should have won," Golden said. "It certainly didn't go our way all the time during the regular season. But credit to all our guys and our coaching staff for keeping our mindset on next game, moving on.
"We were confident throughout the year regardless of the ups and downs that we were going to have a shot [to win the A-10] tournament, regardless of what seed we were."
Though Richmond takes a lot of pride in executing its Princeton offense (the Spiders ranked fourth in the A-10 with 71 points per game), Golden said it was the Spiders' defense that made the difference in the A-10 Tournament. After giving up 69.1 ppg in the regular season, Richmond gave up 62.3 ppg in four A-10 Tournament contests, three of which were decided by five points or less.
In the second round (Richmond had a first-round bye), the Spiders outscored No. 11 seed Rhode Island 17-4 over the last 6:04 and held the Rams without a field goal in that stretch to win 64-59. (Golden had 19 points.) Richmond beat No. 3 Virginia Commonwealth 75-64 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, the Spiders defeated No. 2 Dayton 68-64, rallying from a 15-point deficit in the second half and outscoring the Flyers 29-12 over the last 12 minutes, with Golden recording 18 points and nine rebounds. He also had four assists as Richmond snapped a nine-game losing streak to Dayton and won for the sixth time after trailing by at least 14 points.
Richmond then clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011 by defeating No. 1 Davidson 64-62 in the championship game, outscoring the Wildcats 7-0 over the final 70 seconds.
"We really went on a magical run in D.C.," said Golden, who was named to the A-10 All-Tournament team. "I think I would speak for all of the players on the team when I say that was probably the best moment for us basketball-wise for all of us in our entire careers.
"I don't know if anything will ever live up to that moment [of winning the conference title]. That was a group that had been together a while. Lots of ups and downs, injuries, COVID, lots of things that didn't go our way. We were lucky enough to have a group that really stuck it out, especially in today's age where so many people end up in the transfer portal. To have that many guys together for that long is really rare. To finally get over the hump and get that championship for the University of Richmond, and for Coach [Chris] Mooney and his staff, and to have that moment with all these guys is truly incredible."
Naturally, it also meant a lot for Golden and a Spiders team that featured so many key players remaining from the 2020 team to show they could do damage on the national stage as well. Seeded 12th in the Midwest Region, Richmond drew No. 5 seed Iowa, which went into the tournament as the Big Ten Tournament champions and ranked 16th nationally by The Associated Press.
The Hawkeyes entered the game averaging 83.8 points per game, but Richmond held Iowa to its third-lowest point total of the season in a 67-63 win. Golden said the Spiders felt confident they could win because of how well they were playing on defense, and they figured that an Iowa team that gave up 71.2 points per game this year might struggle with defending the motion and backdoor cuts of the Princeton offense on short notice.
"Obviously we were the underdog going in and they were a super-talented team, but if you asked anybody on our team, we were going in expecting to win the game," said Golden, who had five rebounds and five assists against Iowa.
In the second round, Richmond lost 79-51 to Providence to bring an end to the careers of several Spiders players who won't be forgotten at the school. Golden is certainly one of them.
Golden is the only player in Richmond history with 2,000 points (his 2,246 points rank second in school history) and 1,000 rebounds (his 1,015 rank third). He ranks first in games played (161), fourth in assists (476) and eighth in blocks (130). In 2020-21, he became the first player in school history to be named All-Conference four times and just the seventh person from any school to earn All-A-10 honors four times.
"I don't really look at the individual stuff too much," Golden said. "But I know down the road, once I get older and look back on my career at Richmond, that's certainly something I'll appreciate and be thankful for. It's really a credit to my teammates and coaches having trust in me and giving me opportunities."
• • •
Richmond didn't get to participate in the Final Four, but less than two weeks later Golden helped kick off the Final Four weekend in New Orleans in style with an team MVP performance at the Reese's All-Star Game the day before the national semifinals. Golden had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the East in a 115-103 win over the West.
Two weeks later, Golden starred again among some of the nation's best college players at the four-day, 64-player Portsmouth Invitational at Churchland High School. In three games, Golden averaged 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, which tied for ninth in the tournament, in 26.3 minutes per game.
Golden tied for fifth in field goal percentage (15 of 24) and knocked down 4 of 8 3-pointers. The ability to hit 3-point shots on a consistent basis is one of the things that Golden wants to show in the NBA Summer League. Golden made 19 of 45 (42.2 percent) through Richmond's first 15 games last year, but connected on just 4 of 37 (10.8 percent) in the Spiders' last 22 contests.
Three-point shooting has also been a fixture of what Golden has been doing in his NBA workouts, which have featured sessions with the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks in addition to the Wizards and Warriors.
Golden — who was often one of a half-dozen prospects participating in these sessions — said teams have put him through drills that are specific to the team's system, but much of what he's done has been the same. He'll warm up, do some ball-handling exercises, shoot briefly, then do one-on-one and three-on-three drills.
"They want to see how you play and react to certain situations," Golden said. "Then it's usually a lot of shooting, mostly 3's. At the end of a long workout, they want to see how your conditioning is and see how you shoot when you're tired."
When Golden isn't performing for NBA teams, he's in Gaithersburg, Md., with other clients of the Sports International Group. Golden does basketball work six days a week and lifts weights for five while there. The main players he's trained with are Marcus Derrickson (a former Georgetown player who was with the Maine Celtics of the G League last year) and the Toronto Raptors' Svi Mykhailuk, a former Kansas player who averaged 4.6 points in 56 games last year.
Golden said his agent has received a lot of positive feedback about his performances over the past couple of months. He hopes his strengths lead to some opportunities that he can take advantage of.
"I'm not the most athletic person and I'm not the most physically imposing player, but I think I'm a great passer, especially for my size, and I'm able to get guys open shots," Golden said. "Obviously, most people who are being brought into NBA teams aren't going to be asked to score 20 points a night. You need to be able to get the ball in the hands of the best players on the team, and that's something I think I do really well.
"And I feel like I have the IQ. Having an understanding of the game, having an understanding of what teams are trying to do, being able to retain information and pick up on stuff quick, I think that's a huge advantage for me. Being able to fit into any system and being able to execute what they're trying to to get done on both ends of the floor, I think those are the biggest things I'm trying to showcase."
