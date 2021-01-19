The Winchester Royals lost a major part of their rich history on Friday.
Winchester resident Todd Thompson — who owned the Royals from 1996-2004, when they won their last four of their Valley Baseball League-record 13 titles — died at the age of 68 on Friday.
“He was a joy to work for and to be around,” said Jim Phillips, who has worked with the Royals since its inaugural season in 1979 in numerous roles. “He was a big guy with a big heart. Almost anything you wanted, he was there for you.”
Jim Shipp — who has been involved with the Royals since the mid-1980s in a variety of roles — said Thompson had agreed early last week to serve another two-year term on the Royals’ board of directors, which Shipp currently serves on.
Thompson was a large figure in Winchester and Frederick County. He founded Winchester’s Impressions Plus Printing and Copying in 1986 and owned the business for 27 years.
He also left a large imprint with his charitable work.
In 2001, Thompson was the recipient of the Winchester-Frederick County Chapter of the American Red Cross’ first Humanitarian of the Year award. In 2005, he was named the Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year. In 2009, he was named Volunteer of the Year for the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Before all that back in 1996, Thompson helped a successful franchise on the field stay afloat in the financial realm following the sudden death of Donald “Butch” Jones, who owned the team from 1993-95.
Back in the 1990s, the Royals weren’t a non-profit organization like they are now, and Shipp said Thompson’s decision to take ownership was an important step in the team’s history.
“After Butch died, I kind of looked at him as almost the savior of the team, taking over as a strong executive and manager,” Shipp said. “And also providing a lot of financial guidance and a lot of help through Impressions Plus, providing very low cost or sometimes free printing services.
“He guided us through what was pretty much a financial crisis. Before we were non-profit [in official status], we were truly non-profit [in terms of financial success].”
Thompson’s love for baseball, and his desire to give back to the community, made him a much appreciated figure for the Royals.
After selling the Royals, Thompson served as the VBL’s vice president from 2005-2009. But in 2010, he returned to the Royals as team president and served in that capacity for several years. In recent years, his role was serving on the Royals’ board.
“He very rarely ever missed a game, and he attended a lot of national conferences held across the country for the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball (NACSB),” Shipp said. “He kept players in his home from time to time over the years. He was just a real integral part of keeping it all together.”
The Royals went 237-178 in Thompson’s nine years as owner, including 128-66 with three titles in his last four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). Winchester also won the 1997 title under Thompson.
Mike Smith — hired to manage Winchester in 2019 — worked with Thompson recently as well as a decade ago when Thompson was team president and Smith was a Royals’ assistant coach.
“[Thompson] did a lot,” Smith said. “He was a hands-on type of guy who definitely wanted to see the Royals win championships.
“He would talk to the coaching staff, and ask how things were going. He would come up the [Bridgeforth Field pressbox] stairs after the game and want to talk baseball. He’d want to see how we were doing, and ask about the kids, where they were from. He was a big Ohio State guy, so when we got a couple of Michigan kids in there, he would give us a bit of a hard time.”
Smith said the Royals’ organization won’t quite be the same without Thompson.
“He was just a baseball guy,” Smith said. “He loved being around it, and around the players. He took great pride in being a part of the organization. It’s a terrible loss for the community.”
