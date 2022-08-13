A former Shenandoah County Circuit Court judge has been appointed to serve on the Virginia Sentencing Commission by House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson.
Dennis Hupp, of Strasburg, will serve through 2024, to complete the remainder of a four-year term vacated by Judge Thomas Mann, who has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
“I look forward to it,” Hupp said, adding that his role will be to review cases from around the state to create sentencing guidelines.
Creating felony sentencing guidelines is the primary function of the commission, Hupp explained.
The guidelines are used in Circuit Courts throughout the commonwealth to provide a range of recommended punishments for certain crimes based on how similar offenses were adjudicated.
Judges don't have to follow the guidelines, but they must explain their reasoning when they don’t.
The commission has 17 members, including seven appointments from the chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court, a representative of the attorney general’s office, four appointments by the governor’s office, two state Senate appointments and three House of Delegates appointments. Eight staff members work for the commission.
Hupp previously served on the commission from 2003 to 2019 and then again from 2016 to 2018. He served 26 years as a Circuit Court Judge, primarily in Shenandoah County, before retiring in 2018. Before he became a judge, he practiced law in Woodstock and served two terms as Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Gilbert, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, said he was grateful Hupp agreed to return to the commission.
“Judge Hupp retired with the respect and admiration of his colleagues and those who tried cases in his court on both sides,” Gilbert said in a statement. “His fairness and commitment to the law speak to the kind of person he is, both inside and outside the courtroom.”
Hupp also was previously appointed by the Chief Justice as a member of the Executive Committee of the Judicial Conference. He continues to serve as a substitute judge in Circuit Courts around Virginia.
“I’m very happy,” Hupp said. He said that the Shenandoah Valley doesn’t get as much representation on state boards and commissions as areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Hupp will remain president of the Strasburg Museum, he said.
