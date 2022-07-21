After finding out the fastball he had just unleashed was 95 miles per hour, Darrell Thompson reacted by first nodding his head, then making a fist with the left hand that threw it so he could start pounding his chest, and finished with a brief yell.
That moment is captured in a video that is pinned to the former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University star pitcher’s Twitter profile. It took place on April 7 in Thompson’s first bullpen session of the year for the Schaumburg Boomers, which is located in Illinois and competes in the 16-team independent baseball Frontier League.
The 28-year-old who goes by @DTRAIN_24 on Twitter has only picked up momentum since. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Thompson — who now typically hits 93-95 on the radar gun and has thrown as fast as 97 — says he is pitching better than he ever has in his life.
For Schaumburg, Thompson has a 1.47 ERA with seven saves (tied for eighth in the league), 53 strikeouts, six walks and a .193 batting average against in 26 appearances (tied for sixth). Thompson’s 15.55 strikeouts per nine innings is tied for fifth. Only pitchers who have thrown less than 30 innings have a lower ERA than Thompson, who is in his fourth season with Schaumburg.
Thompson has pitched for the Boomers every year since 2018 with the exception of 2020, when he pitched for the New Market Shockers of the Rockingham County Baseball League when the Frontier League season was canceled by COVID-19. On Wednesday, he pitched in his first Frontier League All-Star game and threw one shutout, hitless inning with one walk and one strikeout in Washington, Pa.
Thompson is still playing baseball more than six years after he threw his last pitch for Shenandoah because he loves the game, and because he believes he has what it takes for a Major League Baseball organization to sign him and send him to one of their Minor League affiliates. Wednesday’s Frontier All-Star game in particular figured to be teaming with MLB scouts, but various scouts have had their eyes on Thompson throughout the season.
“By [increasing my velocity], I’ve had multiple scouts reach out to our team,” said Thompson, who also throws a slurve (a combination slider/curveball) and changeup. “There’s been some Yankee scouts, the Angels have been interested, as well as a couple other teams.”
Following his dominant performance as a starter for the Shockers in 2020 — Thompson pitched 76 innings in 10 games and had a 2.37 ERA with 123 strikeouts and 21 walks — Thompson has returned to thriving as a reliever.
Thompson — who also spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a reliever with Schaumburg — was throwing 88 to 91 mph at the end of 2020. He hit 90-93 with a max of 94 heading into the 2021 season with Schaumburg before increasing his velocity once again this year.
Thompson is throwing harder because he seeks out information. He researches people with proven track records in pitching development on the Internet. Thompson has strengthened his entire body with his work in the weight room and increased sprint work (he’s added 10 pounds this season), and he’s fine-tuned his delivery.
“I’ve got my mechanics exactly where they need to be and timed up where they need to be,” Thompson said. “I’m stronger and faster than I’ve ever been. It’s a combination of things.”
The 2021 season wasn’t too shabby for Thompson either, though he didn’t pitch as much as he would have liked. A Grade 2 strain of his lat muscle, which spans the majority of a person’s back, limited Thompson to just three appearances between July 15 and Sept. 11.
On July 11 last year, Thompson went through a quick warmup so he could relieve one of his teammates, who was struggling. Thompson said he felt “a big rip” in his armpit on a 2-1 fastball, though he got a strike on that pitch and then finished the game with a strikeout on the next pitch to end the game. After giving up two runs in one inning in his next appearance, he went on the disabled list.
He returned from the DL on Aug. 8, but he admits he came back too soon. In his third appearance back on Aug. 15, he gave up two runs and three hits in one inning, and only threw 86 mph. He hurt his lat muscle again and was placed on the DL again.
One benefit to that DL stint was that he got to experience it at home and have some extra time to prepare and focus on his wedding to his wife Megan, which took place on Sept. 5. (A former Middletown resident, Thompson now owns a house in Kearneysville, W.Va., with Megan.) Thompson said the wedding had definitely been on his mind, and he felt he came back a stronger pitcher not only physically but mentally after celebrating that moment.
“My coach [Jamie Bennett] said to go home, get my mind right and come back and be ready for the playoffs,” said Thompson, who had never experienced an injury in his baseball career before. “Fortunately, I have a coach who was willing to do that with me. I came home, got married, had a great time, celebrated, relaxed, got to work on a couple bullpens on my own, and felt strong.”
Thompson returned on Sept. 11 to help the Boomers (51-45 in the regular season) win their first Frontier League championship since 2017 and their fourth since 2013. Thompson pitched in 27 games and saved six, and in 7.1 postseason innings over six games he struck out 11 batters, walked three and allowed just one hit while recording a 2.45 ERA and one save. That save came in Game 4 with Schaumburg facing elimination in the best-of-5 championship series with the Washington (Pa.) WildThings. The Boomers closed things out in Game 5 with a 10-4 win.
“It was so great to win the championship with them,” said Thompson, who has helped Schaumburg to a 30-25 record this year (third in the West Division; the top three teams in the two divisions make the playoffs). “The atmosphere is great there. We have the highest attendance in Frontier League every year, so we’re playing in front of a lot of loyal fans. Jamie Bennett is one of the greatest managers I’ve ever played under. The organization at Schaumburg, I can’t say enough great things about them and how they’ve supported me throughout the years.”
Thompson’s performance — and Bennett’s recommendation — resulted in him being loaned out to the Long Island Ducks for the 2021 Atlantic League playoffs. The Atlantic League is considered to be the strongest independent baseball league.
Thompson helped the Ducks reach the championship finals. He pitched in three games and pitched three shutout innings, allowing two hits and one walk and striking out two batters.
Thompson served as one of the set-up men for closer Rob Griswold (now a Minor Leaguer with the Atlanta Braves). He also got to play with former six-year MLB second baseman Steve Lombardozzi (2011-13 with the Washington Nationals, 2014 with the Baltimore Orioles) and seven-year MLB catcher Hector Sanchez (2011-15 with the San Francisco Giants, where he caught a no-hitter from Tim Lincecum).
Thompson couldn’t continue with Long Island this year because he was still under contract with Schaumburg, but Thompson can leave the Boomers at any point if an MLB team signs him.
Thompson is certainly doing everything he can to attract MLB interest this year, and he feels the feedback he got from the Ducks players helped. Atlantic League rosters feature numerous ex-MLB players — for example, the Ducks currently have 10 such players on their roster.
“I always felt I could pitch in the big leagues. You have to have that mindset,” Thompson said. “But when you’re actually hearing ex-MLB players say, ‘Hey, your stuff is really good. You could play in the big leagues,’ that just really boosts your confidence.
“Then with the uptick in velo, I know that’s something scouts always want to see now. Ninety-five is the new 90. When I was in high school, if you threw 90 as a lefty, you were getting signed. Now you’ve got to throw 95-plus and have off-speed pitches. It’s kind of an adapt-or-die situation.”
As important as Thompson’s improved velocity is, he wouldn’t be as successful as he is without those off-speed pitches. Thompson describes his “slurve” as a hard, sweeping breaking ball that’s something like the curveball that Charlie Morton of the Atlanta Braves throws.
“I’m coming into the ninth inning pitching like I’m a starter,” Thompson said. “I’m not just trying to throw all fastballs. It keeps guys off balance, and it helps make the fastball look even faster just because I can command off speed now. Usually, I would never throw left-on-left changeups, but I’m literally throwing my entire repertoire at every hitter that I face now.
“It’s to the point where I’m getting ahead with off speed. Now I can pitch guys backwards. I get ahead with a first-pitch slider and then throw a changeup because they’re trying to think fastball. Now it’s 0-2 and they have yet to see the fastball. Or with 3-2 counts I’m throwing off-speed pitches because they’re geared up for fastball.”
Thompson is not only a student of the game, but he enjoys teaching it as well. In November he started Shenandoah Valley Baseball Ranch LLC (limited liability company) with Shenandoah University and Winchester Royals assistant coach Wyatt Potter. The company located at 310 Welltown Road in Winchester provides instruction to baseball and softball players. Thompson worked with pitchers like All-State pitcher Nick Bell of James Wood and Sherando’s Cole Orr and Gary Keats before he reported to Schaumburg.
“I knew Nick Bell was going to dominate after seeing all his offseason bullpens and working with him,” Thompson said. “He’s a really hard-working kid. It was great to see all these guys that I’ve trained with have really good seasons. From a coaching standpoint and playing standpoint, all the things are clicking into place better than I could have imagined.”
Thompson began his independent baseball career in 2016 with the Roswell Invaders of New Mexico, pitching for five teams in that span. Not everyone would have decided to stick it out this long, but the circumstances of 2020 gave Thompson plenty of fuel to keep going.
“I wasn’t getting paid in the Rockingham County Baseball League, but I was itching to compete and play baseball,” Thompson said. “It was for the love of the game, just remembering why I’m playing the game. Getting picked up and signed [to a MLB affiliate] is the goal, but I’m playing just because I love to compete. I love the game of baseball. There’s nothing more that I want to do.”
