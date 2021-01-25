WINCHESTER — The former home of The Winchester Star could soon see new life as offices and apartments.
The city’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR) unanimously agreed on Thursday to allow North Kent Properties LLC, the owners of 2 N. Kent St., to brick over three ground-level basement windows and add a new door to the East Boscawen Street side of the 75-year-old building.
“It doesn’t change the historic context of the facade,” BAR member Kevin Walker said about the proposed renovations.
However, the BAR denied permission to install new windows made of modern composite materials on the structure’s second floor, instead recommending the original wood-frame windows be repaired and restored.
“If you have the option of restoring the windows, that’s always our preference,” BAR Chairman Kyle Hopkins said.
Donald Crigler of DFC Architects in Winchester said North Kent Properties, a limited-liability corporation established by the Byrd family of Winchester, hopes to build apartments on the second floor of 2 N. Kent St., so the windows — or at least those that will be in bedrooms — must be functional in order to comply with state code.
Thomas W. Byrd, a former general manager of The Winchester Star who now oversees the 2 N. Kent St. building on behalf of North Kent Properties, said on Friday he is in no rush to build the second-floor apartments because the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created an unstable economy. His more immediate concern is converting a portion of the building’s ground floor into offices that can be leased to commercial tenants.
Byrd said the new offices, which would be located near the front entrance to the building in an area formerly occupied by The Star’s Circulation Department, could be ready for occupancy this spring.
The Byrd family owned and operated The Star from 1897 until it sold the business to Ogden Newspapers Inc. of Wheeling, West Virginia, on April 1, 2018. The Star’s offices moved to 100 N. Loudoun St., suite 110, and the Byrds retained ownership of the 2 N. Kent. St. property.
The Kent Street building was constructed in 1946, but expanded several times over the years to accommodate printing presses, a mail room and a loading dock. The entire structure now spans 35,680 square feet and, according to the city of Winchester, has an assessed value of nearly $3 million.
Byrd said on Friday he hopes to eventually renovate the entire building for business and residential uses, but has no timeline for doing so.
“Hopefully, when we’re ready for occupancy, the world will look a little bit brighter than it has for the past year or so,” he said.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting, which was conducted via videoconference, were Chairman Kyle Hopkins, Vice Chairwoman Beth Elgin and members Kevin Walker, Samar Jafri and Don Packard Jr. Patricia Jackson was absent.
