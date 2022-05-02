WINCHESTER — Two days before serving as Firefighters’ Parade Marshal in the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, actor Dean Cain trained with law enforcement in a de-escalation simulation.
“It’s a wonderful training tool for officers in nonlethal situations, and it’s a wonderful way to learn without having to get hurt or hurt anybody,” he said in a Friday interview. “It’s like on-the-job training without any real-world consequences.”
Cain was part of several scenarios through the Virtra Systems simulator with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department that included leaving his patrol car and approaching an area of suspicion, possibly where shots had already been fired. The officer leading the simulation can alter the story based on what the participants do, he said, allowing for countless possibilities.
“It’s one thing to train in a pretend scenario, but these things are really, really lifelike,” Cain said. “They also put a stun gun on your back, and if you get shot in the scenario, it will wake you up.”
Following the training, Cain said he’s advocating for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to get its hands on the de-escalation and firearm training simulator to better prepare its employees for dangerous scenarios.
“I got shot in my first scenario because I didn’t understand how the screens work, and so I turned my back on a place that I thought was safe, where there couldn’t be anybody,” Cain said. “Of course, that’s right where the perp was and shot me in the back.”
The star of the popular 1990s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” Cain has maintained a presence in the superhero world over the years with guest-starring roles in “Smallville” and “Supergirl.”
But in real life, the 55-year-old Californian continues to fight for “truth and justice” through various acting roles and community roles that shine a light on injustices around the country and the work that first responders do to save lives.
After leading Friday’s Firefighters’ Parade, Cain was scheduled on Saturday to serve as the marshal of the Shenandoah Caverns Heroes' Division in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, honoring essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m riding for them,” he said. “Those are real heroes for me.”
He’s also a reserve police officer with the Pocatello Police Department in Idaho and a sworn sheriff’s deputy in Frederick County.
“I am very humbled by the idea that I got to play a superhero, but I make no mistake about it, I got to play a superhero,” Cain said.
“These guys, men and women, they’re phenomenal and they’re heroes,” he said. “They’re out there to be heroes every day. That’s why I love them.”
Cain became interested in joining law enforcement while training with late Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle for the 2012 reality TV show “Stars Earn Stripes.”
When Kyle expressed his respect for cops who have to enter a situation not knowing who the bad guy will be, it struck a chord with Cain.
Four years later, when Cain started hearing more anti-police rhetoric around the country, he decided to join up.
He met Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland through friend and fellow actor Erik Estrada and joined the local unit about a year ago.
“I just want to help be a sort of conduit between law enforcement and regular people,” Cain said. “I think people need to look beyond the badge and see the human being.”
There’s a reason why Hollywood features law enforcement and first responders so often in film and TV, Cain said.
“They’re such high stakes,” he said. “Lives are on the line every single day.”
But it isn’t only the idea of serving and protecting that interests him; it’s also the idea of preventing crimes, particularly against children.
He and Estrada are members of the nonprofit Crimes Against Children Foundation that’s based in Las Vegas, though the two actors work through the Pocatello unit. Cain is a reserve police officer and Estrada is deputy sheriff under investigator and founder D. Williams.
It’s a passion Cain has pursued in other forms, too, portraying a private investigator leading a team that saves missing and exploited children in the 2021 film “Trafficked: A Parent’s Worst Nightmare,” and now discussing plans for a reality show that would detail how law enforcement handles the increasingly prevalent problem of human trafficking in the U.S.
“It’s getting worse and worse and worse,” Cain said.
“Unfortunately these predators, and there’s so many predators it makes your head spin, they have access to your children’s bedroom,” he said.
At his sister’s request, Cain recently sat down with his young niece, donning his police uniform and gun belt to discourage her from being so open with her personal info on social media app Snapchat.
“We gotta do it again,” he said. “She’s getting it, but it’s a hard lesson.”
He also had the chance to use his police training in Los Angeles about four months ago when he came upon another driver having a seizure.
“I blocked in his car with my truck,” Cain recalled.
The man’s car was against the median, and Cain pulled him out and turned off the vehicle.
Someone called 911, and an emergency nurse showed up. But when the man came around, he became combative and tried to run away, and Cain feared the man would be hit by a car.
“Fortunately, some of the training that I had kicked in. I kept him very calm. I tried to de-escalate,” Cain said.
That worked for a time before Cain said he “had to get physical and had to restrain him.”
“[T]he fire department came first, and then law enforcement,” he recalled.
“I handled it as I would hope my sheriff would be proud of what I did,” Cain said. “I haven’t even told him that story yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.