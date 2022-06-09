WINCHESTER — Lucas Bohn is a funny dude. His sense of humor made him a popular elementary school teacher in Loudoun County before propelling him into a lucrative career in standup comedy.
Bohn details his journey from the classroom to comedy clubs in "Lesson Plans to Late Night," a multimedia stage presentation with a heavy dose of humor that's coming to Winchester's Bright Box Theater on June 25.
"It's basically how I went from being a teacher to a comedian," he said about the show.
On Wednesday, Bohn was in Saint Martin, taking a brief break from being the onboard comedian for Norwegian Breakaway's latest Caribbean cruise, when he took a few minutes to chat about his unusual career trajectory.
"When I was young, I would borrow comedy tapes from our local library and spend hours listening to them. Rodney Dangerfield and Henny Youngman were my favorites," Bohn said. "When I was in the seventh grade, my grandparents took me on a cruise and I entered a talent show. I told about 10 minutes of jokes and it was a huge hit. ... It just felt right, like I was supposed to do something where I was in front of people."
Bohn started doing standup routines when he was a college student at Coastal Carolina University in the early 2000s, but he doubted he could make a living by being funny. Instead, he started teaching elementary school in Loudoun County and doing occasional comedy gigs on the side.
In 2010, Bohn auditioned for and was asked to join a showcase of comedians that played shows at colleges. The elementary school teacher who was making $41,000 a year worked at 50 colleges in just three months and earned a total of $58,000.
Once Bohn and his wife, Kristina, realized that comedy could pay the bills, she encouraged her husband to take a one-year sabbatical from teaching and become a professional comedian.
"I booked more work than I thought I would book," Bohn said.
In short order, he was earning a six-figure annual income doing shows at clubs, theaters and on cruise ships. In 2013, he was nominated for Comedian of the Year by the now-defunct Campus Activities Magazine, then went on to appear on the same bills as some of America's most popular comedians, including Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon.
In 2018, Bohn and his brother-in-law, Steven Jones, launched BOJO Entertainment, a Lovettsville-based company that promotes up-and-coming comedians.
"The best thing you can do in this business is diversify," Bohn said.
BOJO Entertainment shares audio recordings of its comedians for potential airplay. Bohn said 18 of those recordings, including some of his own performances, are currently playing on SiriusXM, a satellite and streaming service with channels dedicated to music, news, talk, sports and comedy.
Bohn's current passion is "Lesson Plans to Late Night," which is a funny recap of his career that melds standup comedy with a steady stream of personal photos.
"I really like this show," he said on Wednesday. "It's something a lot of comics aren't doing."
For example, the show includes a routine about smart boards in modern classrooms. He compares the interactive display screens to what he had when he was an elementary student: An old tube TV that was wheeled in on a wobbly audio/visual cart to show educational videos to students.
"And we would get that warm, fuzzy feeling in our tummies like, 'We ain't learning nothing today!'" Bohn jokes during the routine, a sample of which is available on YouTube.
Bohn said he's looking forward to bringing "Lesson Plans to Late Night" to Winchester, a city he has performed in several times in the past.
He is scheduled to take the stage at Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., at 7 p.m. June 25. Advance tickets for the 90-minute performance, which is only open to attendees who are 18 or older, cost $15 for general admission or $20 for people who want early entry into the venue so they can pick the best seats. If the show does not sell out in advance, general admission tickets at the door will cost $18.
To learn more and to order tickets, visit brightboxwinchester.com/shows.
