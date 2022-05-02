WINCHESTER — To hear Fred Smoot tell it, everyone who spent time with him figured the “Mouth of the South” was going to make good use of his voice long before his nine-year NFL career began.
“If you knew Fred Smoot, it’s been since I was born,” said Smoot when asked when he knew he wanted to go into broadcasting on Saturday morning before the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. “I love to talk. Before I could play football, I could talk and interact.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a real job. I’ve been blessed. I got to play a child’s game as a grownup and get paid for it, and now I get to talk about that game and get paid for it. It’s a blessing. I enjoy every day of it, and that’s why I’ve always got a smile on my face. It comes natural to me. It’s easy. I get up every day wanting to go to work and wanting to do the things that I do.”
A cornerback, Smoot played nine years in the NFL with the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders (2001-04 and 2007-09) and Minnesota Vikings (2005-06). Smoot played in 129 games and had 21 interceptions, 450 tackles and five forced fumbles. A Mississippi State University All-American who hails from Jackson, Miss., Smoot was drafted by Washington in the first round with the 14th pick of the 2001 NFL draft.
The 43-year-old Smoot’s colorful and vibrant personality has carved out a strong career for himself in broadcasting since the end of his playing career. Currently, Smoot co-hosts a podcast with Chick Hernandez called “That’s Your Opinion” on the Bleav Podcast Network and does radio and TV work for CSN, 106.7 The Fan and NBC.
That’s a lot of opportunities for Smoot to express his opinions, something he’s never had a problem doing.
“My mom was very outspoken, my grandma was very outspoken,” Smoot said. “They used to always tell me, ‘You can say the cruelest thing to people, as long as you say it the right way.’ It’s about how you deliver it, get what’s on your mind off, because you don’t want regrets.
“Watch what you say, watch how you say it, but let people know who you are. Communication is one of the most powerful things in this world. I think if we do that more as a people, we can be more clear with each other and get on the same page.”
Smoot’s career involves providing insight on his former team in Washington. In a quarterback-driven league, Smoot feels the Commanders have one who should serve them well in Carson Wentz, the seventh-year quarterback who the Commanders acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in March.
“Let’s be honest, right now, we have, what, the second-best quarterback in the NFC East [behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott]? You can say that,” Smoot said. “Right now, he’s the best quarterback we’ve had around here since what, Kirk Cousins [in 2017]?
“Stable is stable. That’s what we need. That’s one thing about my career. We never really had that one quarterback. We had Jason Campbell (from 2006-09), but we didn’t give him no stability at offensive coordinator (Don Breaux in 2006-07, Sherman Smith in 2008-09). Quarterback is the most important position. It stabilizes everything.”
Smoot feels Wentz will give Washington a chance to win in part because he’s got something to prove. The Colts turned the page on him after Wentz spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s going to want to show he can he can be someone a franchise can rely on.
Wentz threw 27 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions and had his third-best passing yardage total of his career (3,563 yards) in 2021, but much of the focus on him was the regular-season finale. With a chance to clinch a playoff berth, Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for one touchdown and one interception and lost a fumble in a 26-11 loss to lowly Jacksonville, which came into the game with a 2-14 record.
“He knows he ain’t got that many more chances in this league to be a starter himself,” Smoot said. “So at least you get a talented guy with a mindset of, ‘I’ve got a lot of work to put in,’ ya know?”
Fellow broadcaster and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said he hopes Wentz does well.
“He has just been chastised, hasn’t he? Ever since he got hurt [in 2017] ...” Bradshaw said in an interview after the Sports Breakfast. “If they protect him, he’ll be fine. He needs protection. If you look at stats, he had a good year in Indy. I’m pulling for him. He’s a good man. I like good people. He’s good people. And he’s talented.”
Smoot thinks Washington added a pretty good target for Wentz in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft in Jahan Dotson, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound wide receiver from Penn State who had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Dotson was selected 16th, the fifth of six receivers taken between picks No. 8 and No. 18.
“I think Jahan Dotson is one of those guys when we look back 10 years from now, we’ll be like, ‘All right, we got one of those guys amongst what we thought was a true elite group of wide receivers,’” Smoot said. “He might turn out to be one of the better ones.”
One of Wentz’s predecessors as a Washington starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, died at age of 24 after being struck by a dump truck last month. Haskins was training in Florida with other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I knew Dwayne very well from doing a lot of charity work with the team,” Smoot said. “Terrible, terrible story. Will be missed. Full of energy. You know I like to smile, and he had a smile that rivaled mine. Just a good soul gone too early.”
After his four and a half minute interview, Smoot took the stage at the Sports Breakfast and flashed his smile often.
Smoot was happy to be in Winchester on Saturday and interact with Washington Commander fans before the Sports Breakfast started — he also served as one of the Grand Marshals for the Middletown July 4th Celebration Parade in 2020 — though he would have liked to have seen a little less of a certain color scheme.
“It’s been Pittsburgh Steeler-ish around here. It’s a stench of steel around here,” Smoot said with a laugh during his interview. “But it’s community. That’s what a team is about.
“I tell people all the time — sports is the biggest running reality show of all time. They got to watch [athletes] grow, they get to watch us grow in college, come to the league, they get to watch our life progress. So we are connected in that way. So when we get to interact with them, they’re with somebody they feel like they already knew from watching. So I love when people invite me to their community, and I can get to learn a lot about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.