WINCHESTER — For the second time in two months, a former Winchester Police Department officer has been charged with a sex crime involving a child.
Mark Samuel Baker, who worked for the local department from Aug. 23, 1988, to Dec. 14, 1999, was charged last week in Billings, Montana, with one count of sexual abuse of children and two counts of aggravated promotion of prostitution. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 100 years in prison.
The 55-year-old Baker had attained the level of Police Officer III by the time he left the Winchester Police Department 23 years ago, according to the city of Winchester's Human Resources Department.
He still lives in Virginia and works for Region III of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to online court records and his public profile on LinkedIn. Region III covers Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
The Winchester Star has been unable to determine why Baker was in Montana last week.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper, who has been with the department since Sept. 1, 2017, said on Monday he never worked or interacted with Baker, has no knowledge of the criminal case in Montana and could not provide insight into the situation.
At Baker's arraignment on Friday in Yellowstone County District Court in Billings, he entered a plea of not guilty to all three felony charges.
According to court records, Baker allegedly started messaging a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl on July 11. Over the next two days, he reportedly agreed to pay the person $80 for sex and allegedly said he didn't mind that she was underage.
Baker allegedly arranged to meet the person on Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Billings. When he arrived, he was arrested because the 15-year-old was actually a law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
Baker, who reportedly refused to give a statement to investigators, was in possession of condoms, a hotel key card and $375 in cash at the time of his arrest, court documents state.
Baker is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings. If he posts bail, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada has ordered that he surrender his passport while awaiting trial. A date for that trial has not been set.
Baker's arrest comes on the heels of another former Winchester Police Department officer being accused of molesting a child. Joseph Edward Adams, 61, of Richards Avenue in Winchester, was charged on June 8 with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a supervisory or custodial relationship. Adams was released on June 17 from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center after posting a $25,000 bond. No trial date has been set in Winchester Circuit Court.
