WINCHESTER — The federal trial of a former Winchester Police Department officer accused of soliciting a teenage girl for sex in Montana has been delayed.
Mark Samuel Baker, 56, of Gore, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, but Judge Dana L. Christensen earlier this month granted a defense motion to move proceedings "to the next opportunity for trial."
Christensen initially denied the request, which was filed because defense attorney David A. Merchant II said he had another client going to trial in a Montana state court on May 15.
"The trial is expected to last at least three days," Merchant wrote in his motion. "Frankly, undersigned counsel does not believe I can physically try [or] would be ready for Mr. Baker's trial the following week, both in my preparation and in the physical recovery from trial."
Christensen responded that Merchant should be able to handle both cases and noted that Baker had previously been granted continuances on two other occasions, on Nov. 28 and Jan. 31.
One day after denying the postponement, though, Christensen had a change of heart and, on May 3, agreed to delay Baker's trial to July 26 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula, Montana. If the defendant chooses to enter into a plea agreement, the judge said he must do so by July 13.
Baker was released from custody in October and allowed to return to Gore on his own personal recognizance after agreeing to surrender his passport, travel only to Montana and West Virginia, have his location monitored by the court, be employed or seek a job, adhere to a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and not be in possession of a firearm or other destructive weapon.
Additionally, Baker cannot go near schools, playgrounds, parks or other places primarily frequented by children, or visit anyplace where sexually explicit materials or entertainment are available. He is also prohibited from doing any of the following without the court’s prior permission: Using a computing device, being in the presence of anyone under 18, or possessing anything that could be used for covert photography.
Currently, court documents state Baker has moved to an undisclosed location in Pennsylvania and is "doing very well on release."
Baker was reportedly an employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) last summer and was in Billings, Montana, for a work assignment. Prior to joining FEMA, he served as an officer with the Winchester Police Department for more than a decade, from Aug. 23, 1988, to Dec. 14, 1999.
According to court records, Baker was in Billings on July 11 when he allegedly started messaging a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Over the next two days, he reportedly agreed to pay the person $80 for sex and allegedly said he didn't mind that she was underage.
Baker reportedly arranged to meet the person on July 14 at an undisclosed location in Billings. When he arrived, he was arrested because the supposed 15-year-old girl was actually a law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
Baker, who reportedly refused to give a statement to investigators, was in possession of condoms, a hotel key card and $375 in cash at the time of his arrest, court documents state.
He was originally charged by state prosecutors with sexual abuse of children and aggravated promotion of prostitution, and detained at Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings on a $100,000 bond. In September, though, Montana decided to drop the state charges and let federal authorities prosecute the case.
A grand jury for U.S. District Court for the District of Montana indicted Baker on Sept. 15 on a single count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. If convicted, his penalty would range from a mandatory minimum of 10 years to up to life in prison. Baker could also be fined as much as $250,000 and placed on a period of supervised probation that could last for the rest of his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.