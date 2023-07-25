WINCHESTER — The trial of a former Winchester police officer accused in Montana of soliciting a teenage girl for sex has been delayed again.
Mark Samuel Baker, 56, had been scheduled to face a jury Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, but Judge Dana L. Christensen earlier this month granted a joint motion from prosecuting and defense attorneys that pushed back the trial to Sept. 18 at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula, Montana.
The reason for the delay, court documents state, is because the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana Zeno B. Baucus, has a scheduling conflict. Baucus had another trial that started Monday and was not expected to wrap up in time for Baker’s one-day jury trial on Wednesday.
If a plea agreement is offered, Baker must accept it by Sept. 7, Christensen’s order states. Otherwise, jury instructions and trial briefs from the prosecution and defense will be due by Sept. 13.
This is the second time Baker’s federal trial has been delayed. It was originally scheduled for May 22 but was postponed because one of his defense attorneys, David A. Merchant II, had a three-day jury trial that began on May 15, which would have made it difficult for him to properly prepare for Baker’s trial.
Baker served as an officer with the Winchester Police Department from Aug. 23, 1988, to Dec. 14, 1999. At the time of his arrest last year, he was working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and was reportedly in Billings, Montana, for a work assignment.
On July 11, 2022, while he was in Billings, Baker allegedly started messaging a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl, court records state. Over the next two days, he reportedly agreed to pay the person $80 for sex and allegedly said he didn’t mind that she was underage.
Baker reportedly arranged to meet the person on July 14, 2022, at an undisclosed location in Billings. When he arrived, though, he was arrested because the supposed 15-year-old girl was actually a law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
Baker was reportedly in possession of condoms, a hotel key card and $375 in cash at the time of his arrest, court documents state.
He was originally charged by state prosecutors in Montana with sexual abuse of children and aggravated promotion of prostitution, and detained at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings on a $100,000 bond. In September, though, Montana dropped the state charges and turned the case over to federal authorities.
A grand jury for U.S. District Court for the District of Montana indicted Baker Sept. 15 on a single count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.
If convicted, Baker is guaranteed a lengthy prison term. According to court documents, the federal charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life behind bars. Baker could also be fined as much as $250,000 and, if released from prison, placed on supervised probation for the rest of his life.
Baker remains free on a personal recognizance bond pending trial. According to paperwork filed by Merchant, the former Gore resident is now living in Pennsylvania.
The conditions of Baker’s bond state he had to surrender his passport to the court, restrict his travel to Montana and his state of residence, have his location monitored by the court, be employed or seek a job, adhere to a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and not be in possession of a firearm or other destructive weapon.
Additionally, he cannot go near schools, playgrounds, parks or other places primarily frequented by children, or visit anyplace where sexually explicit materials or entertainment are available. He is also prohibited from using a computing device, being in the presence of anyone under 18 and possessing anything that could be used for covert photography without the court’s prior permission.
Baker, who originally had a public defender appointed to his case, is being represented by Merchant and Lisa J. Bazant.
