WINCHESTER — A former president of Winchester Medical Center is the new CEO of NW Works Inc.
Grady W. "Skip" Philips III will join the staff of the nonprofit at 3085 Shawnee Drive on Jan. 3. He succeeds former president Debera Taylor, who stepped down on Sept. 2 to accept a new position at Laurel Ridge Community College's Warrenton campus.
"I am honored and grateful to the board for the opportunity to serve the clients of NW Works and our community," Philips said in a Tuesday media release. "I have been impressed by the commitment of the board and [the organization's] leadership to look to the future of NW Works in service to our community and clients, where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect through equal opportunities to meet their goals."
NW Works formed in 1970 to provide paid and unpaid vocational training and jobs for physically and mentally disabled adults in the Winchester area. Its clients work at the nonprofit's Shawnee Drive assembling facility and at various businesses throughout the region that have service agreements with the nonprofit.
Philips worked for 35 years in the healthcare field, capped by his tenure as Winchester Medical Center president from June 2016 until his retirement on April 30. Under his leadership, the hospital on Amherst Street opened the Valley Health Cancer Center, expanded its Heart and Vascular Center and added 48 new orthopedic and neurological beds in the WMC North Tower.
"The combination of Philips' experience and skills make him an ideal fit for NW Works Inc.,” Samir Jhaveri, chair of the nonprofit's board of directors, said in the release. "We are looking forward to Skip leading us through the next phase of growth at NW Works."
Philips holds master's degrees in business administration and healthcare administration from Georgia State University, and bachelor of arts degrees in chemistry and history from Emory University. He has also served on the boards of several local nonprofits including the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Healthy Families and the Sinclair Health Clinic.
"I look forward to serving the clients of NW Works," Philips said in the release, "and to expanding the impact of NW Works by furthering the partnerships with families, businesses and individuals who share a passion for making a difference in the lives of others."
For more information about NW Works, visit nwworks.com.
(1) comment
Hey Skip, since you were President of the WMC, you should be able to fill in the blanks for 2013, 2014 and 2017 since VHS's CEO/President Mark Nantz will not answer since I have be requesting this info since February of 2022.
WMC profits since Y2K:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017
2018 $78,884,579
2019 $29,826,256
2020 $18,414,953
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.