Formidable fourth graders can't be beat

Latest AP News
- Fannie Mae Prices $754 Million Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) REMIC Deal
- NV Energy seeks northern Nevada's 1st rate hike in 12 years
- After quiet year, SC Democrats heat up in governor primary
- Same-sex marriage advocates push for post-Roe protections
- Auditor: Homeless Services wasted money on dangerous housing
- NC treasurer pushes for patient charity care in legislation
- Missouri court sides with Greitens on message-deleting app
- Vaccine protesters who shut down meeting won't face charges
- Delaware Senate OKs bill limiting firearm magazine capacity
- District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad
Local News
- Area experts offer advocacy tips for seniors and their families
- 'A resounding success': 11 students graduate from ProjectSEARCH
- Handley student traveled long, dangerous road to graduation
- City man facing assault, incest charges
- AIDS Response Effort expands, opens new office on Amherst Street
- State police: Fatal scooter crash victim riding illegally
- Berryville-area traffic to be rerouted during railroad work
- Old Town sets the stage for its first bluegrass festival
- Molestation suspect jailed
- This week's government meetings
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.