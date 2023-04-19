A wooded 10-acre plot of land in Fort Valley in the early 1930s played a tremendous role in helping an economically depressed Valley regain vitality.
Ninety years ago, when 100 young men from various metropolitan areas on the Eastern seaboard showed up on a dirt path amid some trees on April 17, they came as the first members of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). And while they were headed to a “camp,” there really was nothing on that Shenandoah County site when they arrived except trees and dirt. The first camp residents lived in canvas tents until structures could be erected.
“These were city boys,” said James R. “Jim” Wilkins Jr. He sits in his office in Winchester surrounded by photo albums, magazines, newspaper clippings, awards, and various other memorabilia from his father, the late James R. Wilkins Sr. of Winchester, who was the first superintendent of the Fort Valley camp — Camp Roosevelt, often referred to as the Pioneer Camp.
These “city boys” came from places like D.C., Baltimore, Pittsburgh, or Philadelphia. “These boys and men were unemployed, some living on the streets. They were almost like roaming gangs. They had nothing to do,” said Wilkins of the first camp members. “The best thing was to get them off the streets and give them something to do.”
That was the goal of the CCC camps — to put men to work. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, unemployment numbers were above 25%.
“Those were bad times,” said Wilkins, times that are often forgotten because of the hardships. But Wilkins wants people to remember the positives things that were a result of the CCC because it was more than just the camp residents who benefited from the camps coming to the Valley. The CCC offered the Valley a chance to recover.
“These men [new camp residents] had no idea” of the skills needed to live in the woods and do manual labor, said Wilkins.
So, local employed men — or LEMs — were brought on board. These were men who lived in communities all around the camps, men now paid by the federal government to teach the camp residents how to use tools such as a two-man saw, how to acclimate to life in the woods such as how to watch out for snakes and other forest creatures, and how to clear land. LEMs were men of various ages and backgrounds who suddenly found employment, paid by the government for duties that were part of everyday life in the Valley.
The camps needed people to teach camp residents “how to drive a tractor, how to fix a motor, how to drive a truck,” and the camps needed “stonemasons and carpenters,” said Wilkins, explaining that many of these were familiar duties found in rural communities because farm work required such skill, but these were skills totally unfamiliar to new camp residents.
And while tree planting was the No. 1 accomplishment of the CCC — and often referred to as Roosevelt’s tree army — forest fire prevention played an important role in job assignments. Again, the LEMs were recruited to help educate the new residents on methods for fire prevention.
As men from the communities were brought onboard as teachers and trainers, local businesses started to reap the rewards of having nearby camps — there were two in Shenandoah County and more than 60 around the state.
Men working eight-hours a day at hard labor — cutting down trees, building structures, digging roads — needed sustenance. Food supplies were purchased from local grocers and farms, providing income back into the community.
Supplies for construction were needed — everything from axes to lumber. Business in local hardware stores — stores that were in precarious 1930s’ financial crisis — started to see a return, hiring more employees and expanding services.
Wilkins said as the camps took shape, men were allowed a Friday night reprieve. With a few hours of free time, the men came into the towns to attend movies, play pool, and find romance. “Many of these boys ended up marrying Valley girls,” Wilkins said.
The ride into town on the back of a truck over dirt roads was 10 cents. Considering each man was given only $5 a month pay, that 10-cent rideshare into town was worth that and the nickel soft drinks.
As Camp Roosevelt was being built, a new camp was developed on the border between West Virginia and Virginia at Wolf Gap. During segregation, this camp housed African Americans.
“My dad could get along with anyone,” said Wilkins, explaining his father’s willingness to work with people led to his superintendency at both Shenandoah camps. Over the years, camps developed in Page and Warren counties.
Even though membership in the camps dwindled by the late 1930s, as the country began to recover from the Great Depression, Wilkins’ father remained with the camps until joining the U.S. Navy when the United States entered World War II. Wilkins Sr. and many others from the CCC camps enlisted — 2 million men, who may not have been trained as soldiers but knew military protocols because of living in the camps. In camp, just like in the military, days started with the bugle and continued with a timed precision of activities from daily hygiene and tidiness to lights out. “That gave us [the US] a great advantage," said Wilkins.
Men registered for camp placement at various places, each man undergoing a personal interview to determine skill. Wilkins said if a man said he could cook, he was put in the kitchen, but if a man could drive a vehicle, he might be assigned to heavy equipment.
And while membership was aimed at those 18 to 25, there are cases where 14-year-old boys joined the camp — seeking a place to have a meal, learn a trade, and enjoy recreational activities because there were intramural sports leagues between camps. And after dinner each night, there were hours in the classroom. Sometimes educators were brought into the camp; often camp members who could read, write, and do math became the instructors.
Camp assignments were six months, but often residents reassigned in order to have both income and shelter.
In Wilkins' estimation, the CCC was the “greatest thing to happen to this country.” He admits such a program may not have the same affect on the nation now, as times have changed.
“It was wonderful because of the impact it had then and the impact it still has nearly 100 years later,” he said.
Wilkins Sr. went on to become a successful businessman in Winchester and helped bring Shenandoah University to the city.
