FRONT ROYAL — A Fortune 500 company is entering a 10-year lease for the 340,000-square-foot Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center, which is owned by Equus Capital Partners, Ltd.
Equus Senior Vice President Dan Dilella said Thursday he could not yet provide the company's name or the deal's financial details.
The warehouse logistics facility sits just off U.S. 522 at 300 Winners Court near the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.
Though named the Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center, it is not part of the port located about 1.5 miles south. The facility is a 32-foot clear, single-side loaded industrial facility with 34 loading docks and 63 trailer storage spaces opposite the loading docks.
An Equus news release previously said the facility was desirable because “industrial space in close proximity to ports (both ocean ports and inland ports) is very desirable to users who import product from overseas and distribute throughout the U.S.” Equus identified the 25-acre parcel near the port in 2019, had the property rezoned to industrial use and then obtained land development approval for the logistics facility.
Companies such as Family Dollar, Ferguson, Sysco Foods, and Home Depot have facilities nearby. The Equus news release states because that since the facility is near Interstate 66, Interstate 81 and U.S. 522 as well as within close proximity to retail amenities it will be “desirable for employers looking to satisfy and retain a quality labor force.”
Colliers International, a commercial real estate brokerage firm, handled the deal for Equus.
