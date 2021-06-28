WINCHESTER — With marijuana becoming legal in Virginia on Thursday, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber is hosting educational forums on how this may impact the region and the business industry.
The first of three forums was held virtually Monday. It focused on what cannabis is, how the plants are cultivated and what some of the legislation means.
Dr. Dan Downey, a member of the James Madison University Hemp Research Team, discussed hemp plants, beginning with a brief history.
Cannabis was first cultivated in 3000 BC and was deemed useful for its production of hemp to make items such as ropes, Downey said. About 5,000 years ago, its medicinal qualities were noted. Cannabis made its way to the United States in the late 1800s. In 1850, it was added to the U.S. Pharmacopeia, which is a collection of drug information published annually.
Downey said the hemp industry in the U.S. was essentially “derailed” in 1937 by the Marijuana Tax Act. By 1942, cannabis has been removed from the U.S. Pharmacopeia listing.
In the early 2000s, the hemp industry began making a comeback, and it was determined that cannabis plants producing less than 0.3% THC — or Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the chemical responsible for the psychological effects of marijuana — were OK for consumption. Cannabis plants with more than 0.3% THC are known as marijuana plants, not hemp.
In 2018, President Donald Trump signed legislation allowing legal hemp cultivation again. Most hemp production is for CBD (cannabidiol) products that can be sold legally.
The plant, Downey said, is best grown from May to September. The plants are then cut and transported before being dried. Stems and leaves are removed, buds are “bucked” or trimmed and then hemp is extracted using a solvent to remove chemicals before making CBD and hemp products.
Plants are required to be tested for THC levels. According to Downey, there were six testing labs in Virginia at one point and there are at least two “major” testing labs in the commonwealth.
Testing processes are time-sensitive and costly, he noted.
Agustin Rodriguez said there are four pathways for cannabis use — recreational marijuana, medical marijuana, industrial hemp and CBD from hemp. He noted the two hemp pathways are legal while the marijuana side is still vastly illegal in parts of the United States and at the federal level.
Both sides, though, are regulated. The Food and Drug Administration, United States Department of Agriculture and Federal Trade Commission regulate the hemp industry while the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration regulate the marijuana side.
In Virginia, a medical cannabis program began in 2018 and is overseen by the Board of Pharmacy. Virginia can have up to five pharmaceutical processors and can open five additional dispensaries. Currently, there are four pharmaceutical processors, and Rodriguez said there aren’t any additional dispensaries to his knowledge.
The Virginia Cannabis Control Act was signed into law earlier this year. It created the Cannabis Control Authority, which is overseen by a board of directors.
The law will allow home cultivation of up to four marijuana plants and personal possession up to one to an ounce of marijuana for those over the age of 21.
Rodriguez and Downey both agree the legislation is unclear on how to obtain seeds to start plants as well as how enforcement will be handled if four plants produce more than an ounce of marijuana.
In July 2023, the board will begin accepting applications for commercial licenses, with preference given to “social equity businesses,” until January 2024. Commercial sales of marijuana won’t be allowed until Jan. 1, 2024. Regulations for that are expected by the summer of 2022.
Rodriguez said “the majority of the Cannabis Control Act must be reenacted by the 2022 General Assembly,” but home cultivation and possession likely won’t be changed. Rodriguez said it’s possible that upcoming elections could have an impact on legislation, but it would likely impact the commercial side.
Available licenses will include cultivation, manufacturing, testing, wholesaler and retail marijuana stores or “dispensaries.” Rodriguez said no license or application fees have been set.
Rodriguez said the board won’t grant a license to a business that is not in compliance with rules established by its locality. Marijuana businesses also can be banned in a locality after a referendum is held. Localities are likely to pass additional regulations, including zoning rules and caps on the number of licenses, Rodriguez said.
He noted the legislation is “unclear” when it comes to how localities will be able to handle regulations.
No vertical integration will be allowed, except for “small businesses,” pharmaceutical processors and licensed industrial hemp processors. That means, for example, that someone can’t be a cultivator as well as a wholesaler.
Rodriguez said the board is supposed to make sure dispensaries aren’t centrally located in one geographic location.
Two more forums are scheduled for Aug. 23 and Oct. 25.
Where can we partake in the forum?
A great and informative article. Basically the Bezos and Musk and Zuckerberg of their day (du Pont, Mellon, and Hearst) used their influence to promote racist propaganda to get hemp and marijuana outlawed…to protect their fortunes. Imagine how many lives their lies ruined. Our current crop of business “geniuses” continue to help spread conspiracy theories and the Big Lie and to work against workers collective bargaining for increased wages and protections, so the more things change, the more they stay the same.
https://www.massroots.com/articles/the-man-responsible-for-marijuana-prohibition/
The Smear Campaign
Anslinger (basically the government puppet of corporate barons DuPont and Mellon) and Hearst (who had a clear financial interest in defeating the success of hemp), embarked on one of the world’s most effective and long-lasting smear campaigns.
Together, they crafted a highly inflammatory anti-marijuana public relations crusade with the goal of making the euphoric herb (and, more importantly, its sibling hemp) illegal—effectively eliminating it as a competitor to a variety of petrochemical products (DuPont’s territory) and timber (Hearst’s goldmine). Using Anslinger’s position within the U.S. government and leveraging Hearst’s empire of newspapers and magazines as propaganda outlets, the two concocted outlandish stories, all of which depicted marijuana as being hyperbolically more destructive than what is perceived today as a mild euphoriant that gives its recreational users giggles and the munchies. Their dramatic and sensationalistic stories described pot as an evil drug that led to murder, rape, and insanity.
