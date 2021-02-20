BERRYVILLE — In two weeks, a public forum will be held to hear opinions on a Confederate monument outside the Clarke County Courthouse.
The county-appointed citizens committee charged with determining options for the monument — and ultimately making recommendations on its fate — will hold the forum at 6:30 p.m. March 4 in the Clarke County High School auditorium.
A six-page “information sheet” summarizing the monument’s history, the controversy surrounding its statue and potential options is posted on the committee’s section of the county’s website. To find it, go online to clarkecounty.gov, click on “government,” then scroll down to “monument committee” and click on it.
Other information about the monument also is posted. Earlier this week, County Administrator Chris Boies told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors that more is likely to be posted before the forum.
“It would behoove the public to read this before they come” to the event, said board Chairman David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor. The information may contain the answers to any questions people may have, he said.
Titled “Appomattox,” the granite monument is in front of the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville. It was erected in 1900 to honor fallen Civil War soldiers from the county. Atop it is a statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier. As far as anyone knows, the soldier is an artist’s depiction rather than anyone in particular.
“Today, some people look at the monument and see a ‘tombstone’ to the memory of (the) Civil War dead. Others see a symbol of repression and Jim Crow,” the information sheet states, explaining the controversy.
Recent research uncovered that the monument isn’t on the courthouse grounds, but rather on a plot 25 feet in diameter owned by the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry. The county can’t legally move the monument because it doesn’t own the circle.
Nevertheless, “Clarke County has maintained the monument and its surrounding site for as long as anyone can remember,” the information sheet reads. “In fact, the Board of Supervisors was surprised when it learned that the county did not own the monument and its site. This fact had long been forgotten.”
Reason stands there are no surviving ASCC members. A lawyer determined that the plot and monument technically is now owned by descendants of the association’s members. Yet nobody apparently knows whether any descendants are alive and — if so — how they can be reached to find out whether they have any interest in helping to determine the monument’s fate.
Legally, the county has two options for acquiring the monument. One is condemnation; the other is adverse possession (seeking squatter’s rights). Both options require approval by a circuit court judge, and both could be contested by citizens groups or individuals.
Should the county be able to acquire ownership, potential options for the monument include leaving it alone, moving it to a battlefield or similar historical site and/or installing “interpretive signs” explaining its history, according to the information sheet.
(5) comments
Another option : bury it in a cemetery face down. “Here lies the traitorous Confederacy, Jim Crow, and white supremacy. May they never rise again.”
You are so pitiful slowe. Do you not have anything better to do than to write notes and appear stupid. I feel so sorry for you.
haha. Don't waste your sorry-ness on me!
Slowe--
You comment regularly against the Confederacy, but you don't understand much about the causes of the Civil War. Please read (and study) President Lincoln's 1861 Inaugural Address and you will discover that the Civil War was NOT about abolishing (or even interfering with) slavery.
In the future, please present cogent arguments rather than just blathering on.
Thanks.
The North entered the war to prevent and put down the attempted secession of the Confederate States, to preserve the Union and not, at that time to abolish slavery. But, the Confederacy attempted to secede from the Union to assure the preservation of slavery in their states. Their reason for their attempting to leaving the Union and going to war was about slavery. Read their own declarations and their VPs speech. If the Confederacy had not attempted to secede to assure the preservation of slavery, there would have been no Civil War. The Civil War, or the War of Rebellion was fought by the south to preserve slavery. Slavery was at the root of the Civil War.
