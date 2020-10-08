Hate crimes forum
What: Countering Hate Crimes and Hate Speech — a forum organized by the Valley Interfaith Council featuring FBI agents, a former federal prosecutor and religious leaders.
Where: Shenandoah University James R.Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center, 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive, Winchester
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday with check-in starting at 2:15 p.m.
How: In-person capacity is 100 people, but people can also participate online. For more information on how to participate online go to the Valley Interfaith Council on Facebook or contact the council at valleyinterfaithcouncil@gmail.com. In-person participants will have their temperatures taken at the door and must wear masks and socially distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Reported Hate Crimes in Virginia
2015: 155
2016: 137
2017: 202
2018: 161
2019: 185
Source: Virginia State Police
WINCHESTER — While rare locally, violent hate crimes are up nationally, prompting a forum on Sunday to assist and educate victims and condemn victimizers.
"We believe that everyone is equal and has the right to live and work peacefully," said Hussein Rashwan, a member of the steering committee of the Valley Interfaith Council, which organized the forum. "We're trying to let the people know what's going on and how to prevent these crimes."
The council, which formed in 2001, is comprised of about 100 people of different races and religions and promotes community and religious solidarity. The forum will have a panel of speakers including FBI officials and religious leaders. It comes in the aftermath of the nation hitting a 16-year high for violent hate crimes in 2018 — the latest year statistics were available — according to the FBI.
The federal government defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”
Because they often involve socially marginalized victims, or due to fear or belief that police won't aggressively investigate, hate crimes are traditionally under reported.
According to the FBI, there were 7,036 single-bias incidents involving 8,327 offenses and 8,646 victims in 2018. Of the 5,155 race-based crimes, 47% of victims were Black, 20% were white and 13% were Hispanic or Latino. Of the 1,617 crimes involving religious bias, nearly 57% were Jews and nearly 15% were Muslim. Of the 1,445 sexual-orientation crimes, nearly 60% were gay men and 25% were LGBTQ victims. Of the 6,266 identified hate crime offenders, nearly 54% were white and 24% were Black.
Last year in Virginia, 185 hate crimes were reported — including one each involving sexual orientation in Frederick County and Winchester — up 13% from the average between 2015-18. The majority of crimes involved race with Black people the main victims. That was followed by sexual orientation, with gay and lesbian people mainly targeted, and religion with Jews and Muslims the primary targets.
In a "Homeland Threat Assessment" released this week by the Department of Homeland Security, white supremacist groups were identified as "the most persistent and lethal threat" of domestic terrorism in the nation.
"WSEs (white supremacist extremists) have demonstrated longstanding intent to target racial and religious minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, politicians, and those they believe promote multi-culturalism and globalization at the expense of the WSE identity," the report said. "Since 2018, they have conducted more lethal attacks in the United States than any other DVE (domestic violent extremists)."
Locally, identified white supremacist activity has consisted of distributing racist leaflets, which is a constitutionally-protected form of free speech.
Rashwan, who came to the U.S. from Egypt in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012, said he's been the target of hate speech at his job at the Apple Blossom Mall because he's Arab and Muslim. He said he was asked on a weekly basis by people at the mall about his accent, ethnicity, religion and about Osama Bin Laden and the 9/11 attacks. Bin Laden adhered to Wahabbism, an extreme form of Islam practiced in Saudi Arabia — home of 16 of the 19 Sept. 11 terrorists — but not by Rashwan or the vast majority of the approximately 1.8 billion Muslims in the world.
The questioning forced Rashwan to stop wearing a name tag with his first name, but he continues to be harassed.
"I keep telling people, 'Please, you cannot condemn over 1.8 billion Muslims for the actions of 19 guys," he said. "You cannot blame me for that. You're profiling me."
Chris Scott, council chairman, said he empathizes with Rashwan. He said he hopes the forum will help rally the community against hate crimes and hate speech.
"This is a moral issue for people of faith," he said. "We have different political stances and certainly different theological stances, but we can come together and protect our community and look at ways we can live better as a community."
"This is a moral issue for people of faith," he said. Not just for people of faith. It is also a moral issue for the non-religious humanists, atheists, and freethinkers. Hate crimes are wrong regardless of religious faith or lack thereof.
