WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government will host a forum on Oct. 28 to give people a chance learn about regional transportation projects and talk with elected officials about them.
The event will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors room at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
State Sen. Jill Vogel and Dels. Dave LaRock and Chris Collins are expected to attend, as is Dixon Whitworth, Staunton District representative on the Commonwealth Transportation Board, as well as officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the forum will feature presentations on efforts to make $2.2 billion in improvements to Interstate 81 and the 2.1% gas tax that has been implemented along I-81’s 325-mile corridor in western Virginia to pay for them, along with other fees.
Updates also will be given on transportation projects taking place in Frederick County.
In addition to the presentations, people will be able to ask questions and offer input.
Refreshments will be served.
