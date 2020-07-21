WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) will be awarding grants ranging from $2,500 to $4,000 to local service agencies that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agencies wishing to apply for a grant can do so through the grant portal at cfnsv.org. Applicants that have not set up an account for the portal must do so before applying.
Grant applications must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, according to a CFNSV media release.
Agencies that have already applied to the foundation for a 2020 grant from either the Cochran Family Fund or the Paul and Marta Rees Fund for a coronavirus-related project or program do not need to reapply to be considered for one of the new grants.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a nonprofit organization that manages a total endowment of more than $6.5 million worth of individual donor funds that support causes ranging from homelessness to education.
