WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) announced this week that it will distribute a total of $61,500 to local agencies through its 2020 grant awards.
According to a media release, $14,000 in grants will be awarded from the CFNSV’s Cochran Family Youth Fund, which was created by Douglas E. Cochran to honor the memory of his parents, longtime Winchester residents John Clayton Cochran Sr. and Clarice S. Cochran, who owned and operated the B&C Bakery on Indian Alley from 1928 until the 1950s. Recipients include Arte Libre VA ($2,500), AbbaCare Inc. ($3,000), Child Safe Center ($2,500), Phoenix Project ($3,000) and Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley ($3,000.)
Another $22,500 in grants will be awarded from the CFNSV’s Paul and Martha Rees Fund, established in 2014 by BB&T Bank in memory of Paul and Martha Rees to offer grants to charitable and nonprofit organizations for the benefit of the people of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Since its inception in 2014, this fund has distributed $60,000 in grants to community organizations. This year’s grants go to the Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic ($2,800), The House of Hope ($3,000), Faith in Action Agency ($1,500), Timber Ridge School ($3,000), The Dental Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley ($2,000), Family Promise of Shenandoah County ($2,000), St. Luke Dental Clinic ($2,000), Cars Changing Lives ($1,200), Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment ($2,000) and Warren County ($3,000).
The CFNSV is also awarding $25,000 in grants from a new Community Relief Fund created specifically to address issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist with food security, CCAP of Front Royal, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Warren County will each receive $2,300, and $2,000 will go to the St. Lucy Food Pantry. Grants to assist with housing, shelter and rent relief are being presented to Warren County Habitat for Humanity ($1,500), Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity ($1,500), Winchester Rescue Mission ($2,900) and Blue Ridge Housing Coalition ($3,000)). In the area of health, the fund will present $1,500 to Our Health Inc. and $3,000 to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Two foundations associated with the CFNSV provided additional funding for three more grants. The McNichols Foundation will present $2,500 to Samuels Public Library and $3,000 to the Shenandoah Valley Latino Scholars Initiative, and the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation will give $5,000 to Winchester Day Preschool.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, located at 411 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, was established in 2001 to facilitate long-term, planned giving in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. Its $7.4 million endowment has returned approximately $1.6 million to the community through grants and pass-through funds. For more information, visit cfnsv.org or call 540-869-6776.
