WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) has announced the honorees for its annual “An Evening with Our Community Stars” fundraising dinner scheduled for Aug. 26 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Warren County.
According to a media release from the foundation, Valley Health and Sinclair Health Clinic will be recognized for their roles as cornerstones of the Winchester area’s public health community. Additionally, four individuals whose leadership was key to the growth of these organizations will also be honored at the event:
David Powers and Mark H. Merrill will be celebrated for their work with Valley Health. Powers, who died on Nov. 11, 2019, at 63, will be recognized posthumously for his dedicated work with Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center, where he worked as an emergency room physician for 34 years. Merrill was Valley Health’s president and CEO for 11 years before retiring last summer.
Terry Sinclair and Shyama Rosenfeld will be feted for their contributions to Sinclair Health Clinic. Rosenfeld, the clinic’s current medical director, oversaw treatment of a record number of patients over the past year. Sinclair, who is retired, is the clinic’s former medical director. The facility previously known as the Free Medical Clinic was renamed in his honor in 2017.
Sinclair Health Clinic at 301 N. Cameron St. in Winchester provides medical and dental services to area residents who lack insurance and cannot afford medical care.
Valley Health at 220 Campus Blvd. in Winchester is a not-for-profit healthcare provider that operates six hospitals — Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va., and War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — as well as Urgent Care clinics, diagnostic centers, physician practices, medical transport services and a retail pharmacy. It serves a population of 500,000 people in northwest Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and southwest Maryland.
“An Evening with Our Community Stars” will be hosted by Barry Lee, morning announcer with WINC Radio in Winchester. Tickets to the event are $75 each and must be reserved prior to July 30 by visiting cfnsv.org.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley at 411 N. Cameron St. serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties with an endowment of more than $10.4 million. Since its establishment in 2001, the foundation has returned more than $2 million to organizations and individuals in its service area in the form of grants and pass-through funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.