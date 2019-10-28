WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Winchester’s Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) have launched a community fundraising campaign to honor CCAP’s longtime president, Fran Ricketts, who died on July 23 at the age of 72.
According to a media release from the Community Foundation, the “Friends of Fran” campaign will raise money to support the continuing operations of CCAP at 112 S. Kent St. Donations up to $100,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor.
“The matching grant opportunity associated with this campaign is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for CCAP supporters to maximize their contributions,” Larry Weiss, executive director of the Community Foundation at 411 N. Cameron St., said in the release.
The nonprofit CCAP was created in 1975 to assist the area’s low-income and homeless residents through services such as helping with rent and utility bills, food and clothing donations
Ricketts volunteered with the organization for 38 years until she stepped down in July 2018.
For more information or to contribute to the “Friends of Fran” campaign online, visit cfnsv.org/friendsoffran. Contributions may also be mailed to “Friends of Fran,” Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, P.O. Box 2391, Winchester 22604. Donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.