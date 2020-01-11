FRONT ROYAL — Six months after her death, Fran Ricketts is still helping her beloved Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP).
The Winchester-based Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley created a public donation fund in October called “Friends of Fran” that will provide an ongoing source of revenue to support operations of the nonprofit CCAP. At the time of the fund’s establishment, Larry Weiss, executive director of the Community Foundation at 411 N. Cameron St., announced that an anonymous donor would match all contributions to “Friends of Fran” up to $100,000.
During the foundation’s annual Community Stars awards dinner on Thursday night, foundation officials told the audience at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club near Front Royal that J.J. Smith, president of Valley Proteins in Winchester, was the anonymous donor.
“J.J. has been a longtime supporter of CCAP, and he was friends with Fran herself,” Larry Weiss, executive director of the Community Foundation, said on Friday.
To honor Smith for his $100,000 matching donation to “Friends of Fran,” as well as his legacy of support for CCAP, Shenandoah University, the Shenandoah Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and more, the foundation presented him with its 2020 Community Stars award at Thursday night’s banquet. A second Community Stars award was given posthumously to Ricketts, who died July 23 at the age of 72.
Ricketts served as an unpaid volunteer for CCAP for 38 years, most of that time as the nonprofit’s president. She stepped down in July 2018 after being weakened by a series of ongoing health issues.
Smith has guided Valley Proteins to become North America’s largest privately owned recycler of animal by-products and waste cooking oils. At Thursday’s dinner, he was feted by a series of community leaders including former Community Foundation president and fellow philanthropist Byron Brill, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Shenandoah Area Council Scout Executive and CEO Stuart Williams, and Glaize Apples President Philip Glaize Jr.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley manages a total endowment of more than $6.5 million across dozens of individual donor funds that support causes ranging from homelessness to education.
“The foundation continues to grow, and there’s no reason to think that won’t hold true for the future,” Weiss said.
For more information about the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit cfnsv.org.
