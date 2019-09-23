WINCHESTER — With affordable housing being an increasingly rare commodity in the city, the organization that oversees Winchester House is making plans to offer more low-cost dwellings for seniors.
“It has been a long-term goal, and we’re in a position to start talking about it now,” said David Ray, president of the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation.
Winchester House, at 27 S. Cameron St., is a seven-story, 80-unit apartment building for senior citizens and people over age 55 who have disabilities. Since rents are federally subsidized and based on income, units in the 41-year-old complex are in high demand and availability is scarce.
Ray said it’s too early to know where or when a second Winchester House could be built, but it’s possible the expansion could happen within the next five years.
Meanwhile, the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation wants to repair and maintain the properties it currently owns, including Henkel House, a two-story home at 29 S. Cameron St. that is currently vacant. The building currently accommodates two apartments — one rental unit and another that had been used by the night manager of Winchester House, which is directly behind the dwelling.
“We don’t know where we’re going with the house in the future, but we know it needs repairing,” Ray said Thursday during a meeting of Winchester’s Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
Since the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation is still deciding the best use for Henkel House, Ray and Jim Simpson, a member of the foundation’s board of trustees, sought the BAR’s guidance on allowable renovations.
Henkel House started life as a log home sometime around 1825, and has been substantially changed and expanded throughout its nearly 200 years of existence.
“Our initial idea is to replace ‘like for like,’ but we don’t know what that is yet,” Ray said, explaining that different building materials and construction techniques were used during the structure’s numerous renovations.
He said three exterior walls are wood, but a fourth is brick. The entire house is covered in wood siding, but the boards on the rear of the building don’t match the rest.
While the outside of Henkel House needs improvements, Simpson said, “The inside of the building is beautiful.”
Ray and Simpson wanted the BAR’s thoughts on replacing the wood siding with a modern composite material called hardie board. Designed to look like natural wood, hardie board blends sand, cement and fibers to create a long-lasting product that is resistant to fire and severe weather.
While it is one of the nation’s top-selling siding materials, hardie board is generally frowned upon in the Historic District, where the general rule of thumb is “like for like,” meaning wooden boards should be replaced with wooden boards.
“The problem with substitute materials is, we don’t know how they’re going to age,” BAR Chairman Kevin Walker said. “At one time, aluminum siding was the best. At one time, stucco was the best.”
However, since the original design of Henkel House has been covered up, it may be difficult to determine which materials should be selected in a “like for like” renovation.
“If they don’t want to take it back to a log cabin, any material would be a substitute,” BAR member Kyle Hopkins said.
Walker agreed, but remained resistant to replacing the wood siding with hardie board. He encouraged Ray and Simpson to consider as much of a “like for like” renovation as possible, indicating they would have no trouble getting the BAR’s approval for wood siding that is close in appearance to what is currently on the house.
“Old buildings are weird,” Walker said.
“That makes them lovable,” Simpson replied.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kevin Walker, Vice Chairwoman Patricia Jackson and members Don Packard Jr., Beth Elgin, Kyle Hopkins, Samar Jafri and Geraldine Kiefer.
Sad......BAR, please wake up to hardier board. By allowing it you would be doing yourself and the community a huge favor.
