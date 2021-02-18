WINCHESTER — Country music star Ronnie Milsap’s performance on April 17 for the Patsy Cline Classic XI in the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School will be postponed once more until 8 p.m. Oct. 23 due to the ongoing COVID-19 challenges and current health and safety guidelines set forth by public health officials, Winchester Education Foundation Executive Director Russ Potts announced Wednesday.
Proceeds for the concert will go to the Winchester Education Foundation. The foundation announced Milsap as the headliner for the 11th annual Patsy Cline Classic in January of 2020.
Milsap, 77, has had 40 No. 1 singles and been awarded six Grammys. Some of his most well-known songs are “It Was Almost Like a Song,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World” and “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me.”
Tickets that have been purchased already will be honored and fully transferrable to the Oct. 23 date.
Ticket prices for the concert are $39.50, $59.50 and $89.50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-ronnie-milsap-the-patsy-cline-classic-xi-tickets-88897010351.
For more information, call the Patsy Cline Classic box office at 540-533-6397 or email patsyclinetheatre@gmail.com.
