WINCHESTER — The Trauma Services unit at Winchester Medical Center, using a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit Winchester Medical Center Foundation, has donated 45 mass casualty bags to the city’s Police Department.
“First responders are often the first line to try and save lives,” Dr. Terral Goode, trauma medical director at Winchester Medical Center, said during a presentation ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the hospital at 1840 Amherst St. “The very best thing you can do for a trauma patient is to stop their bleeding.”
Mass casualty bags are stocked with emergency medical gear such as gauze, tourniquets, wound-packing materials, scissors and more to help control the bleeding from a patient who has been seriously wounded. Since police officers are often the first to arrive on scene during a crisis, and since those scenes are sometimes too dangerous for paramedics to enter, officers occasionally have to administer emergency first aid until medical professionals are available.
According to a media release from Winchester Medical Center, “The leading cause of trauma death is bleeding; the ability to control bleeding is key to survival.”
“As a state [designated] Level 2 Trauma Center, we strive to take optimal care of our patients in house,” Autumn Davis, trauma program manager at Winchester Medical Center, said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “But we’re also committed to ensuring that our community partners have the tools that they need to take care of the trauma patients prior to their arrival at our facility.”
“We want to make sure we equip them with the resources necessary to actually care for those patients,” Goode said about Winchester Police Department officers, “because you all are part of our team, a very crucial part of our team.”
Winchester Police Chief John Piper said he was grateful for the donation.
“Gone are the days when police officers came out to a scene and waited for our medical professionals, our Fire and Rescue team, to come there,” Piper said during Wednesday’s presentation. “We lost valuable time — and sometimes lives — over the years.”
“I hope that by providing you all with these bags, you’ll be even more prepared to do the great work that you’re already doing,” Goode said.
“It’s going to save lives here in Winchester,” Piper said. “We’re fortunate to have you all as partners.”
The city’s police officers will be trained to use the mass casualty bags by paramedics with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. Whenever items in the bags need replenished or reach their expiration dates, materials will be replaced by Winchester Medical Center.
A previous donation of mass casualty bags to the Winchester Police Department occurred in 2019, when Winchester Public Schools used proceeds from a federal grant to buy several of the bags for city police officers. Piper said those bags have helped to save lives on at least four occasions in the past three years.
