WINCHESTER — In response to an online petition seeking to remove a Confederate soldier statue on the Loudoun Street Mall, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation announced Wednesday that it plans to add signage near the monument to put it into historical context, but it remains firm in its decision to not move it.
“We have received six requests from individuals to remove the Confederate monument,” Keven Walker, the foundation’s CEO, said in an email to The Winchester Star. “It is apparent in listening to these requests that the general public is unaware of the monument deed restriction pertaining to the property and the preservation easement held by the Commonwealth of Virginia, both of which prevent us from legally having the ability to remove the monument.”
Last year, property that includes the statue and the historic Frederick County courthouse, which now houses the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, was deeded by the county government to the New Market-based foundation for 200 years. The agreement says the property must be used for the preservation of local history and the operation of a museum. It also says the Confederate statue may not be altered or removed. Failure comply with the terms of the agreement would result in the property reverting back to the county.
“We are concerned about reopening negotiations over the deed,” Walker said in a Thursday phone interview. “And so right now we do not see that as a viable option.”
The statue, erected in November 1916, is of an unnamed Confederate solider. It is dedicated to soldiers from Winchester and Frederick County who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, according to an inscription.
An online petition started last week by a local resident calls for relocating the statue to a museum. Some of those who have signed the petition say the statue’s presence symbolizes racial oppression and honors the Confederacy’s attempts to preserve slavery. As of Thursday, the petition had more than 4,000 signatures.
Calls across the country to remove Confederate monuments have been renewed since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was black. The officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes is white.
Frederick County Attorney Roderick Williams said last week that if the foundation wants to move the statue, it would have to negotiate with the county’s Board of Supervisors about modifying the deed. Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. has said he wouldn’t object if the statue was moved to another location, such as inside a museum or to a battlefield.
But Walker indicated last week that the foundation, which oversees the eight-county Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, stands behind its monuments policy that opposes the “wholesale eradication or removal of plaques, statues, monuments, place names and other public honors associated with the history and heritage of the United States.”
Even if the foundation wanted to move the statue, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources has an easement on the property that prevents the statue from being moved, according to Walker. The easement, which dates to 2001, protects the historic integrity of the courthouse structure, the courtyard and the monument, he said.
Walker said plans to add context around the monument are underway and in their final planning stages.
“The foundation has been working for several years toward renovating the current exhibits at the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum,” Walker said. “Changes to the signage in the courtyard have long been a part of the planned renovation and will include a sign related to the total history of the site and a sign contextualizing the monument.”
He said the new signage would be added later this year, possibly as early as this summer.
On Monday, five Republican candidates running for Winchester City Council in the Nov. 3 election said they do not support removing the statute, which, although it sits on county property, is in heart of Winchester’s downtown. Instead, they suggested that a placard and visual representations by local artists be placed on city-owned property next to the statue to provide better historical context for the century-old monument.
There also is a call to remove a similar Confederate statue from the grounds of the Clarke County courthouse in Berryville.
In April, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law a measure letting local governments decide the fate of Confederate monuments within their jurisdictions.
(9) comments
Crybabies......I thought socialist were supposed to be tough. Watch out Daniel Morgan the red army is marching !
To: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation: Before you erect any signage near and about the Confederate Soldier statue in Winchester, Virginia, I urge you to pre-publish in the Winchester STAR newspaper the draft verbiage and any images on that signage.
Let the public weigh in on your proposed signage. Let the public make sure it is balanced, truthful, and not a propaganda piece further inflaming all of us who are offended by the statue itself.
I dare you to pre-publish your signage before erecting it, and invite comments and feedback about it.
And only consider the views of local residents. No outside opinions should be considered.
And only consider the truth, facts, not the views of Southern history revisionists or "lost cause" advocates.
I guess they don't realize it’s time to, "Move It or Lose It." If they move it, then they are part of the solution. If they resist, they are part of the problem. The word spin won't satisfy the need for change.
We are all curious as to what the proposed signage might say. Dare they publish it in advance so the public can react and opine on it? I dare them.
The easement by the Commonwealth may be ineffective since Northam passed a law that allows local jurisdictions to decide about such monuments. The Frederick County Supervisors could re-negotiate the deed restrictions for the Battlefields Foundation. The City and the population must push for the Frederick County Supervisors to remove or move the offensive statue. The County must come to grips: The South Lost! The Confederacy is an embarrassment in our history, that statue is a visual assault on many local residents and represents an immoral cause and attempt to prolong and preserve the despicable institution and practice of slavery. That battle must not be forgotten, but, it must never be honored with heroic statues like this Confederate soldier. Hide it, with shame.
I wish you'd hide with shame.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.