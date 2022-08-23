WINCHESTER — On Aug. 23, 1972, the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation was formed and chartered by Virginia’s State Corporation Commission to address the local need for low-income housing for seniors.
Six years later, in 1978, the foundation built Winchester House at 27 S. Cameron St. to serve people with very low incomes who are at least 62 years old or have a disability and are at least 55 years old.
On Tuesday, the foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary by sharing its plans for another apartment building to serve even more low-income seniors and people with physical or mental challenges.
“It has been a dream for quite some time to build a second one,” Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation President David Ray said while standing outside the 44-year-old Winchester House. “We’ve finished paying for the first and the time has come.”
Ray said the foundation, which is comprised of 21 religious congregations in Winchester and Frederick County, already has its eye on a property where a second Winchester House could be built. He wouldn’t disclose the location of the site because no deal has been struck, but he said it is in downtown Winchester and served by WinTran, the city’s public transportation system.
“We are talking to the [property] owners and we have been given site control to do feasibility studies,” Ray said. “We are in the process of talking to Virginia Housing about getting grant money that would pay for those feasibility studies because they recognize the need for low-income senior housing.”
Ray said it’s way too soon to estimate when the second Winchester House could be available for occupancy, especially since he’s “astounded how long it has taken to get this far” in the planning process. He first announced the fellowship’s expansion intentions in September 2019.
Even as it plans for the future, the foundation is celebrating its past. All the residents of Winchester House’s 80 one-bedroom apartments were invited outside of the city’s tallest building on Tuesday to enjoy a special lunch celebrating the foundation’s 50th anniversary.
Ray said it was high time to celebrate the foundation, whose good works often go overlooked by area residents because the organization is more about serving others than promoting itself.
“We’re the tallest building in Winchester that nobody knows about,” he said. “We have been quiet for too long.”
Becky Stern, property manager of Winchester House, said all the current residents of Winchester House live alone, but couples have shared apartments in the past.
At the moment, there are some unoccupied units in the seven-story brick structure that are being readied for future tenants who have spent months on a waiting list.
“We are filling vacancies and that wait list is going to shrink down to virtually nothing by the end of the year,” Stern said. “Applications [for apartment rentals] are available for no-contact pickup on the outside of the building, and they can drop them off with no contact. We’re still a little COVID conscious right now.
“We get the applications out of that box each day,” she said. “As long as they qualify ... they go on the wait list. Once they reach the top two spots, we reach out and finish the qualification process.”
Winchester House operates under the Section 8 program offered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which pays landlords the difference between what a household can afford and the rental value of the unit. According to Rent.com, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Winchester is currently $1,300.
Ray said no one who lives at Winchester House pays more than 30% of their monthly income in rent.
When the apartment building for low-income seniors and people with disabilities was being envisioned in the 1970s, Ray said, “There were fears that this would be a place that nobody wanted in their neighborhood, in their backyard. We have proven them wrong. It has been managed well and taken care of, and the seniors have a safe, affordable place to live.”
Stern said the interior of Winchester House recently got a makeover with fresh paint, vinyl laminate flooring, new lighting fixtures and more.
She also showed off a pair of empty apartments at Winchester House, both of which were cozy but in immaculate condition.
“The board [of directors] has been very generous and made a lot of upgrades to the building,” Stern said. “Our maintenance staff of two works very hard to keep everything in operational order.”
To inquire about vacancies at Winchester House, call 540-667-4667. You won’t have much luck finding information online, though, because neither the apartment building nor the Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation has a website.
“We’re working on that,” Ray said.
